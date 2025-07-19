Former Florida QB Offers Pro Tip to DJ Lagway Amid Ongoing Shoulder Concern

Just one month left for the 2025 college football season to kick off. And Florida fans are still skeptical of DJ Lagway‘s health status. No one blames the tension. After all, you can’t rest in peace when your crown jewel, the one expected to turn the Gators’ history around and save Billy Napier’s job, is undergoing a vague health situation. As whispers swirled around his shoulder, durability, and whether the upcoming season could make or break him, a Gator legend stepped in with a timely tip with a reality check from the past.

Danny Wuerfell, Florida’s golden-armed legend from Steve Spurrier’s era, sat down with Connor O’Gara on Saturday Down South on July 18. He then peeled back the curtain on DJ Lagway’s rise and the red flags. “He is a phenomenal young man… It’s almost like he learned how sprint before he learned how to crawl,” he began. But the Hall of Famer also dropped a reality dose of veteran truth. “I think taking care of your body, the amount of physical therapy and rehab stuff that they have now is unbelievable. I think they do a much better job of monitoring the throws, the number of throws,” he said. “I think I threw an ungodly amount of throws through my college and NFL career in the offseason where I can’t throw anything anymore. I’ve got terrible arthritis in my shoulder because I overdid it. So, I think monitoring that, good warm-ups, good cool downs can be really helpful.” And the young QB’s already hearing it.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Kentucky at Florida Oct 19, 2024 Gainesville, Florida, USA Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway 2 review a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Gainesville Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241019_tdc_ee7_0285

DJ Lagway’s got the arm, the flair, and the off-script spark. But Danny Wuerffel knows better than most that raw talent only gets you so far if your shoulder won’t cooperate. Florida fans saw the upside last fall. As a true freshman, he appeared in 13 games and threw for 1,915 yards and 12 TDs with a 6-1 starting record. But he had to pay an expensive price when a hamstring injury against Georgia knocked him out early. Then came the shoulder pain. And then the silence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Swamp247’s Graham Hall gave the scoop on the Cover 3 Podcast saying, “They didn’t say. And I think that comes down to his family’s wishes wanting to protect this quarterback.” The shoulder pain dates back to high school and Florida shut him down by February. And analysts have floated everything from shoulder inflammation to a possible hernia-type situation. But all we know is that spring football came and went without DJ Lagway throwing a pass.

Still, Florida reportedly ramped him back up to 210 throws a week. His deep b— was lethal in 2024 with 12 completions of 40+ yards and a 63.8% clip on throws 20+ yards. But that underneath stuff is a grim 46.6%. And with no spring reps to tighten timing, that’s a problem if you’re trying to shred SEC defenses come September. But DJ Lagway says he’s ready.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DJ Lagway can’t wait to get started on the field

At the SEC Media Days in Atlanta, DJ Lagway took the podium, flashed a grin, and silenced the noise. “Just to say, I don’t have a prosthetic arm,” he cracked. “Just letting y’all know that… I’m itching and crawling to get back on the field with the guys.” He sounded like a man on a mission. No shoulder surgery, no excuses. And if you’re wondering what he’s been up to this offseason, he’s just focused on work behind the scenes.

“I’ve been working on mechanics that’s going to help my accuracy this year,” DJ Lagway said. “Help my decision-making. It’s been great. I’m just excited to get out there with the guys.” HC Billy Napier didn’t dive into the medical chart either, but said his QB had thrown before the team headed to Atlanta. As far as the health of the general team is concerned, “We don’t have anyone that we anticipate not being available at the beginning of training camp,” Napier added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So here we are. Florida needs a spark. DJ Lagway needs a clean bill of health. If both align, this kid could go from “SEC’s most gifted” to “SEC’s most feared.” But he’s got to make it through the grind.