Former 4x Pro Bowl Raiders QB Turns Down Six NFL Teams to Join Big Ten Program in Coaching Role

Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is stepping back onto the football field, but not with a helmet on. After retiring in May 2025, the four-time Pro Bowler had plenty of chances to return under center. Instead, he turned down interest from six NFL franchises to start his coaching career.

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“I’m taking my talents to Southern California. I’m going to be coaching at UCLA and helping as a special advisor to the head coach,” said Derek Carr during his appearance on the Home Grown podcast next to his brother, ex-NFL QB David Carr.

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UCLA officially announced Carr’s addition to head coach Bob Chesney’s staff on August 10. What makes the move striking is Carr’s choice. Even after hanging up his cleats, multiple professional teams came calling to sign him. Yet, the veteran passer walked away from pro money to help build a Big Ten college program.

“I had six teams come with different like, ‘Hey, we want you to come be our quarterback.’ Here’s our plan. Here’s how it didn’t work out for one reason and another. Hope the best for them,” added the former Saints QB. “I want to coach. I’ve made that abundantly clear to the people closest to me. It’s going to be awesome.”

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In Westwood, Carr will assist Chesney’s staff with weekly game plans and offensive strategy. His chief responsibility will involve mentoring UCLA’s young passers, passing down eleven years of hard-earned knowledge from processing pro defenses.

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With UCLA now competing in the grueling Big Ten conference, bringing in a former starting NFL signal-caller gives young quarterbacks instant confidence and pro-level guidance right on the sidelines.

For Coach Chesney, bringing Carr into the fold was an easy decision. Derek Carr’s passion for developing young minds stood out most to Chesney, making this hiring probably one of the smartest moves for UCLA ahead of the 2026 season.

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“We are excited to welcome Derek to our program,” said Chesney in a statement. The UCLA head coach has confidence in Derek’s impact on the program’s student-athletes and coaching staff. That confidence stems from Carr’s track record.

Before a right shoulder injury forced him to retire in May 2025, Carr put together a decorated 11-year NFL run. He spent nine seasons as the franchise starter for the Raiders, becoming their all-time leading passer, before finishing his playing days with two seasons in New Orleans. He wrapped up his career with 41,245 passing yards and 257 touchdowns.

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Meanwhile, Chesney arrived in Westwood after a successful run at James Madison, taking over a UCLA team that struggled through a 3-9 campaign. Landing a high-profile star like Carr signals how serious the Bruins are about rebuilding their program for their 2026 Big Ten slate.

Why did the ex-Raiders QB choose UCLA?

Beyond the urge to coach, a personal connection pulled Carr toward Southern California. UCLA general manager Darrick Yray worked in football operations at Fresno State when Carr was turning heads as the Bulldogs’ star quarterback over a decade ago.

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“I’ve known Darrick for a long time and have great respect for the work he’s done throughout his career,” said Carr, as reported by ESPN. “The opportunity to help Coach Chesney, the staff, and the quarterbacks at UCLA was one that really excited me.”

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 27: New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr 4 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 27, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 27: Saints vs Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20241027001

Now, Carr steps into the college ranks with plenty of momentum. He may have closed the door on playing in the NFL, but his next chapter in Westwood could shape the future of UCLA football.