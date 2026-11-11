Former Georgia Coach Retires from Football After 45-Year Career

“Character often outweighs physical talent,” Shawn Watson once said. It wasn’t just a quote to stick on the walls and forget. It was the philosophy Watson stuck to no matter which team he ended up working with. He spent decades shaping young athletes at institutions like Colorado, Nebraska, Georgia, and Louisville. He worked with talents like Teddy Bridgewater, and so, he knew exactly how to assess a player’s character. He’d always look for players who showed resilience and a strong work ethic. But 45 years of doing that at 13 different programs can also be exhausting.

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The Wofford Terriers head coach, after decades of coaching, has decided to walk away once the season is done. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X that the retirement was entirely Watson’s call.

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He went to the administrators himself over the weekend to start the conversation. That distinction matters. After all, a 5-5 record could have easily looked like Watson’s departure was a firing.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that Wofford College gave me to be the head football coach,” the coach said in his statement. “I have a deep appreciation for the administration, assistant coaches, athletics staff, faculty, and fans that have made this a great place to coach. I appreciate the student-athletes here at Wofford for their hard work and dedication to the program.

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“It has been a blessing to coach for 45 years. I want to thank my wife, Anita, and our kids for sharing me. I found my why — working with student-athletes — and I poured into them. That has made this a great ride, and why I know it’s time to retire.”

Watson will get one final moment of recognition at Gibbs Stadium. The college plans to honor him during the Terriers’ last home game of the season on Saturday, November 14, officials confirmed. The Wofford Terriers was the first place Watson became the head coach. But also, Watson took the job in strange circumstances, as he came to Wofford in January 2022 as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. He was named the interim head coach on October 6, 2022, after Josh Conklin’s exit, and went 3-3 the rest of the way.

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The school dropped the interim tag in December 2022, as he stepped into the head coach position and moved the offense from the option to a pro-style spread. That’s a big change for a program that is built on the option. Wofford went 2-9 in 2023 and 5-7 in 2024. Last year, the Terriers went 6-6, and finished 5-3 in the SoCon.

But before his time at Wofford, he was an offensive coordinator for the Indiana Hoosiers (2017), and the Pittsburgh Panthers (2017-2021), offensive assistant coach for the Indiana Hoosiers (2016), assistant head coach with the Texas Longhorns (2014-2015), and so on. In 2019, he was in an offensive quality control role at the University of Georgia.

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Now that he has decided to retire, the search for his replacement will start. But many can’t forget how he led the team through tough transitions. Looking back at that, Wofford athletics director Scott Kull said:

“Shawn Watson brought the team through the tough transitions that come with a mid-year coaching coach, and the changing NCAA climate. Through it all, he demonstrated professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to the student-athlete experience. His contributions extend beyond wins and losses, and we are grateful for his service.”

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Watson’s biggest contribution to the sport, however, was Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater grew up without a father. He and Watson arrived at the Louisville campus around the same time, only the latter was a coach. An offensive coordinator, to be precise. And soon, the player looked at his coach as a mentor and more.

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“He is one of the five best people in my life,” Watson said in 2013. That season, their defining moment came in New Jersey. The quarterback had every reason to stay on the sideline with his severely sprained ankle and a broken left wrist. But he didn’t!

He led his team to a 20-17 win over Rutgers instead. That win was a turning point for the program. While the player went on to play in the NFL, he decided to retire in 2023. That didn’t last long as he returned to the Lions. But in August, he announced he was retiring for good.

With that, both the Louisville personalities have ended important chapters in their lives.