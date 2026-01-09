Former Georgia OL Finds Solid Footing at Los Angeles Chargers After Bad NFL Situation

The Los Angeles Chargers did not wait for the postseason to expose their depth at offensive line. That became evident on Monday when they announced the signing of former Georgia OL Ben Cleveland to their practice squad. This move drew limited national attention but carried layered implications for a playoff-bound roster.

The Chargers finalized the move ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots on January 11. Ben Cleveland is not walking into an easy situation, but he is walking into a familiar one, which raises questions about how quickly this move could matter.

Ben Cleveland entered the NFL as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, selected No. 94 overall by Baltimore. Over five seasons with the Ravens, he carved out a role that was steady but limited. He appeared in 64 career games, made seven starts, and played in five postseason contests. In 2025 alone, Cleveland logged appearances in 10 games, reinforcing his status as an experienced depth piece rather than a long-term starter.

What keeps Ben Cleveland employable is versatility. He has played both guard spots at the NFL level and contributed heavily on special teams. He logged 392 offensive snaps at left guard and 247 at right guard during his Ravens tenure. Of his seven career starts, four came at left guard and three at right. That flexibility gives the LA Chargers options if injuries or game plans demand quick adjustments. With just two days left for the playoffs, he is unlikely to play a meaningful role during this run. Still, postseason football often exposes depth issues, and the Chargers need insurance.

Ben Cleveland’s profile becomes clearer when viewed through his college background. In Georgia from 2016 to 2020, he was one of the SEC’s most physically imposing interior linemen. He played 45 career games, made 25 starts, and earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2020 after becoming a full-time starter. His development at Georgia was rooted in power and durability, traits that still define his professional evaluation.

That Georgia lineage also reconnects him with Jamaree Salyer, a current Chargers lineman and former Bulldogs teammate. The two played together from 2018 through 2020, with Salyer primarily at left tackle and Cleveland holding down right guard. Familiarity matters in offensive line rooms, especially during playoff weeks when preparation windows are compressed.

Physically, Ben Cleveland fits exactly what head coach Jim Harbaugh values up front. At 6’6, 350 pounds, he brings size, mass, and experience in downhill run schemes. In this specific situation, with limited depth and playoff urgency, he could push for snaps if he absorbs the offense quickly enough.

There are also organizational ties at play. Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was part of Baltimore’s front office when Ben Cleveland was drafted, serving as Director of Player Personnel. He also played under Chargers OC Greg Roman during his first two NFL seasons, appearing in 21 games and making five starts in that system. That familiarity shortens the learning curve. But the Chargers are also inheriting context.

The Baltimore Ravens waived Ben Cleveland

Baltimore waived Ben Cleveland following a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Before the suspension, he had been a healthy scratch in recent weeks and did not factor into the Ravens’ Week 18 AFC North decider against Pittsburgh.

Ben Cleveland’s suspension stemmed from a DUI arrest in February 2025 in Milledgeville, Georgia. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, he admitted to drinking three to four beers before driving, failed a field sobriety test, and registered a blood alcohol content of .178. He later pleaded guilty and received probation. The incident disrupted his standing with Baltimore and accelerated his departure.

Now, Ben Cleveland enters a Chargers organization that has made similar late-season depth additions before. It remains unclear how prominently he factors into the offensive line rotation. What is clear is that Los Angeles identified value in experience, familiarity, and size at a moment when mistakes become season-ending. For Cleveland, this is a narrow window to reestablish trust.