Former Gus Malzahn Assistant Wins Six-Figure Legal Battle Against Big 12 Program After Judge’s Final Decision

The former UCF defensive coordinator, Ted Roof, has finally received a verdict in his breach-of-contract lawsuit against the UCF Athletics Association. Roof is awarded a six-figure sum, which was announced by Judge Margaret H. Schreiber.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They filed the suit in the Orange County Circuit Court, and the court ruled in Roof’s favor on June 11. The announcement of the final payout to the former coach came on July 8, with the total reward totaling $685,122.98, as filed in the official papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That figure includes $614,378.26 in compensatory damages, $20,185.43 in pre-judgment interest, $47,172.60 for attorney fees, and $3,386.69 in costs,” as per Judge Margaret’s order.

The UCF Knights’ head coach, Gus Malzahn, hired the veteran coach on January 17, 2024, to help the program’s defense. Sadly, their partnership didn’t even last a year. Roof was fired following a 37-24 loss to BYU that extended the Knights’ losing streak to five games.

ADVERTISEMENT

That didn’t start the legal battle between the employee and the program. When Malzahn hired Roof, the assistant coach signed a two-year, $1.15 million contract. When his contract was abruptly terminated, as per its terms, it mandated that UCFAA pay out the remaining balance of his base salary. It also included the bonuses because he was dismissed “without cause.”

After Roof was let go, Malzahn took over the defensive play-calling duties until the end of the season. After exactly 33 days of firing Roof, even Malzahn resigned. Now, here’s when things turned south. The financial battle began on December 6, 2024, when a formal letter addressed to Roof stated that the program was retroactively applying a specific safety clause that had been triggered after the head coach resigned. Roof filed a lawsuit in January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program had the defense standing on a clause that said that if Malzahn resigned, Roof’s agreement could be terminated, with his compensation slashed immediately. The clause explained that if the HC walked away, the university would protect itself from massive assistant buyouts. But in this case, Roof was fired, so the clause became invalid.

The judgment was announced in Roof’s favor, and the program was told that the compensation could not be reduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where are Ted Roof and Gus Malzahn now?

The former assistant coach, Ted Roof, is now the defensive coordinator for Boston College. Head coach Bill O’Brien hired him. Roof has 39 years of collegiate coaching experience. The partnership between the two will be on display in the upcoming 2026 season, and it looks promising. Coach O’Brien made a complete change after a brutal 2–10 record in the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players have responded well to Roof’s arrival, as evidenced by their performance in spring practice. Defensive lineman Micah Amedee publicly praised Roof, calling him a “detailed coach.” The staff and the roster are both happy with the leadership he brings to the locker room.

After leaving UCF in late 2024, Malzahn spent the 2025 season as the offensive coordinator for the Florida State Seminoles. In February 2026, he officially announced his retirement from college coaching to spend more time with his family. Shortly after, he was appointed to a three-year term on the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee.