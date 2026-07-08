Former Heisman Finalist QB Lands Major ESPN Role Alongside Paul Finebaum & Tim Tebow

Laura Rutledge was the face of the SEC Nation for the longest time, which is why when she announced her departure from the show, fans expressed their gratitude. However, the show has continued adding renowned faces to help with its coverage. Their most recent addition is a College Football star who was a Heisman Trophy Finalist, and will definitely add to the quality of the analysis.

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“Pretty excited to finally share this…,” Chase Daniel wrote on his X handle. “I’m signing a multi-year extension with ESPN, & I couldn’t be more excited. This season, I’ll be wearing a few different hats: - SEC Nation - Thursday Night Primetime CFB - NFL Studio Coverage. To everyone who’s watched the YouTube breakdowns, listened to the podcasts, watched on TV, or supported this next chapter after my playing career…thank you. None of this happens without you.

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Almost two years after announcing his retirement in September 2023, Chase Daniel officially joined ESPN. He began as a college football and NFL analyst, and made his debut in the booth for Duquesne at Pitt on August 30, 2025. He soon proved himself worthy with his intelligent analysis and evaluations of NFL and college quarterbacks. His foray into broadcasting dates back to his playing days, where he once made history after appearing on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Final immediately after playing in a Monday Night Football game.

Now, he has been rewarded with a multi-year contract extension. While he covered Thursday night CFB games and a few others as a color commentator and worked as an NFL studio analyst for NFL Live in his previous contract, he will now add the SEC Nation to his broadcast schedule in 2026. He comes in as a replacement for Jordan Rogers.

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“Chase brings extensive football knowledge and an authentic perspective that will resonate with SEC fans. He will be a terrific addition to the Nation team,” said Meg Aronowitz, senior vice president of production, ESPN. “We are excited to welcome him to the desk and know he will make an immediate impact this fall.”

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He joins SEC Nation at a time when host Matt Barrie is desperately looking for company. Daniel joins Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, and Tim Tebow on the show alongside Barrie. SEC Nation is one of the most popular shows on ESPN. Which is why giving Daniel a chance on such a platform indicates the trust they have in him.

Appearing before the camera is definitely not the problem for an experienced Barrie, but having the fans embrace him despite not being an SEC alumnus has been the main challenge. He confessed his struggles blending into a role that SEC fans have their emotions tied to on Greg McElroy’s Always College Football Podcast. Now, both Daniel and Barrie will make their first appearance on SEC Nation by 6 p.m. on July 19, in Tampa, Florida.

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Chase Daniel’s playing career

In his four collegiate seasons at Missouri, he threw for 12,515 passing yards and 101 touchdowns. He led the program to back-to-back Big 12 Championship games, and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007.

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Despite achieving all that in college, he went undrafted but was picked by the Washington Redskins, who released him in that very offseason. The New Orleans Saints then picked him, and from there, Daniel never looked back. He spent 14 years in the NFL as a quarterback after four seasons with the Missouri Tigers. He was signed by the Washington Redskins, now Washington Commanders, as an undrafted free agent in 2009. However, they waived him in the offseason itself. It was the New Orleans Saints who picked him at that time.

In the NFL, he was mainly a backup QB and started just five games. He had stints with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers. He is most remembered for being a part of the team that won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints.