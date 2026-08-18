Former Heisman QB Cam Newton Puts Rivalry Aside for SEC WR After Helping Rival Program Land Him

Cam Newton showed up at Missouri’s fall camp on August 18 to support Cayden Lee, the wide receiver he guided through the transfer portal, a rare sight for Auburn fans who remember Newton’s SEC rivalry days.

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“Spotted: former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton at #Mizzou fall camp,” Nathalie Jones of ABC 17 reported in an X post.

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Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, was seen in a Mizzou hoodie during practice. While the black and gold may look unusual on Auburn’s former star, Newton’s mentorship of Lee runs deeper than conference rivalries.

Lee, 21, grew up in Georgia playing in Newton’s C1N 7‑on‑7 program, where Newton’s mentorship shaped his path to the transfer portal. Under Newton’s guidance, Lee moved from Ole Miss to Missouri during the 2025 transfer portal window.

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Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi wide receiver Cayden Lee 19 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_434 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Lee’s production dipped after the move. His 44 catches for 635 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 marked a decline from his 57‑reception 2024 season, a transition year after switching programs.

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“He’s been a mentor to wide receiver Cayden Lee over the years, and even helped him make his decision to transfer to MU this offseason,” Jones added.

Newton’s latest appearance showed his involvement goes beyond phone calls. The 37‑year‑old former Carolina Panthers QB was present on the field watching Lee and chatting with Mizzou staff members on the sidelines.

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Lee explained how Newton shaped the transfer decision. “We have a really good relationship,” Lee said, per Missouri Tigers on SI.

“He’s just been an amazing mentor to me, just helping me make this decision. I was on the phone with him several, several times. He was just like, ‘What are all the options? What are the different plays?’ and kind of just helped me weigh out the pros and cons, and he felt like this was a good decision for me.”

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According to SI, Newton was not seen working directly with QBs or WRs during the six periods media could watch, instead observing practice and chatting with staff.

Newton’s Auburn ties remain strong. “It was awesome to have Cam back. That was the second time he’s been back for spring practice. We’ve made a huge emphasis on getting our former players back,” Auburn coach Alex Golesh said in April 2026.

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After ten NFL seasons, Newton has pivoted to mentorship. He has become a mentor to multiple college players, including Jackson State QB Jared Lockhart.

Cam Newton Is Just a Phone Call Away for Jackson State QB Jared Lockhart

A former NFL MVP and busy media personality, Newton still makes time for his mentees. Lockhart, who had a standout freshman year at Jackson State University, shared how Newton prepared him.

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“Most definitely. I can call him right now. He’d say the same thing,” the Grio reported Lockhart saying.

Lockhart threw eight passing touchdowns against three interceptions on 76 completions from 112 attempts for 1,208 yards. Newton’s influence, as the 2015 NFL MVP and dual‑threat QB, is visible in Lockhart’s game.

Lockhart didn’t just idolize Newton; he lived with him and played in his program. “I played on his 7‑on‑7 team when I was little. Just growing up, getting that knowledge from him, being able to stay at his crib, it just taught me a lot. He taught me a lot. He made sure I was good, fed me, and just tried to model my game after him.”

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For both Lockhart and Lee, Newton is more than an NFL great. He is a mentor who shows up, provides guidance, and sets the standard to match and beat.

Lee’s Missouri Tigers open their season September 3 against Arkansas‑Pine Bluff at Faurot Field. His lessons from Newton will be tested then.