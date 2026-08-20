Former Heisman QB Puts Deion Sanders in Spotlight as He Warns Players About Coaches Who ‘Take Credit’ for Their Work

Robert Griffin III has a pretty good way of judging a coach. And that’s to watch what happens when things go sideways. That is why he still likes what Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado. Instead of tossing his players under the bus, the former Heisman Trophy winner believes the Buffs head coach takes the blame when things go wrong.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I actually do think that a guy like Deion Sanders is someone that you want to play for, and the reason is he always takes it on himself,” Robert Griffin said on The Joel Klatt Show. “I’ve never seen Deion throw his quarterback under the bus… Last year was some really bad, really bad quarterback and he never threw the young man under the bus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is a useful point when looking back at Colorado’s QB mess last season. The Buffs limped to a 3-9 record (1-8 in Big 12). Kaidon Salter never quite became the answer the team hoped for. He finished with 1,414 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.3% of his passes.

The offensive line did him few favors, either. And it was evident in the Utah disaster. Colorado was beaten 53-7, with Kaidon Salter taking five sacks. But Robert Griffin’s point was that Deion Sanders did not make his QB the fall guy. And that, to the former Heisman QB, says something.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Griffin also recalled coaches from his own playing career who would take credit for a big play after the game even when the player had made the key decision. He clearly remembers the irritation of watching a coach claim a moment that, in his telling, belonged to someone else.

“You don’t care for the coach that’s gonna take credit for what you did,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, he would want the kind of coach who shoulders the blame. Deion Sanders has done that himself. Colorado’s 2025 collapse came while he was dealing with bladder cancer. He was away from the program for months following his diagnosis and bladder removal, and later admitted that he was not operating at 100%. At Big 12 Media Days, he did not hide behind it.

“I’m putting that on me,” he said. “I’m putting that on me, that it was some holes that I saw that I didn’t make the adjustments on. I should have shot some things early on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Griffin had already defended Deion Sanders publicly earlier this year. Speaking during Super Bowl week, he pointed out that the Buffs head coach had every reason to walk away after his health scare but chose to return, even with his sons no longer playing for Colorado.

Looking ahead, Colorado still has plenty to prove. Deion Sanders is 16-21 since taking over, and the 2026 season carries real weight. But this roster is different. QB Julian Lewis is expected to be a major piece while a huge influx of new players and coaches reshapes the program. Come what may, Griffin believes the Buffs have a coach who will stand beside them when things get messy.