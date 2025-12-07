Former Indiana Player, Now Employed by $250M Michigan Donor, Under Fire After Disrespectful Ohio State Gesture

Curt Cignetti took over Indiana and promised wins. So far, all he has done is win. The Hoosiers claimed bragging rights with their 13-10 win over the No. 1 Ohio State yesterday. But it’s one thing when the bragging is done respectfully. One former Indiana player crossed the line, and the Buckeyes fans didn’t like it.

Mike Katic, currently employed by Michigan booster Dave Portnoy, posted a video where he can be seen trampling Ohio State’s merchandise ‘THE’ with his feet.

“The losers,” wrote Katic on X. Later, he kicked the merchandise with his feet and threw it some feet away. Notably, ‘The’ has been used on Ohio State’s trademark merchandise ever since 2005.

Fans have emphasized Ohio State University to be “The Ohio State University” for two decades now, and hence the merchandise. Interestingly, the program also has a registered trademark to use the word on its merchandise, which it secured in 2022. It permits Ohio State to use the word on T-shirts, baseball caps, and clothing items and allows them to be sold. Not to mention, the significance of the word ‘The’ has immense sentimental value.

For university students and the Buckeyes fans, wearing the merchandise means taking pride in the program’s excellence and its blue-blood standards. The fans even have a rallying cry for people who mock them for using ‘THE” on their merchandise. “Yes, we are THE Ohio State University, and we’re proud of it,” can be heard regularly in the OSU stands. Naturally, the backlash towards Mike Katic’s video has been widespread.

The Ohio State community slams Michael Katic for his disrespectful act

Michael Katic is not an ordinary Indiana alum but a former Hoosier player with an illustrious resume. The 6’4″ and 318 lb offensive lineman played at Indiana from 2019 to the 2024 season and won the Third Team Big Ten honors last year. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native was also the captain of the team in 2023 and 2024. The funny part? Katic won the Big Ten sportsmanship award last year. However, his actions towards the OSU merchandise convey the opposite.

“Failed NFL talent Michael Katic folks 😂😂,” wrote a user to Katic’s video. Whereas another user pointed out that without Katic, the Indiana team is playing better, even capping off an undefeated season. “Is Indiana better without you? Many are saying yes,” wrote the user.

Katic registered for the 2024 NFL draft but was persuaded by IU assistant Bob Bostad to play for a final season in 2024. However, when the 2025 NFL draft came, instead of registering for the draft, he did something unthinkable. He chose to work for $250 million valued Barstool Sports, founded by Michigan alum Dave Portnoy.

“I’m pumped. This is what I think I was born to do. Football’s great, but I think this is my thing,” said Katic at the time. Now, many users are reminding him of his 2025 NFL decision to slam him.

“He’s a random clown in the stands, mind you. Flipping burgers in 2 years once his barstool gimmick runs out,” wrote one user. Another Ohio State fan didn’t take offense from Katic’s act and instead pointed to Ryan Day’s previous record and this year’s possibility to win the natty. “I’d rather win a natty than lose a Big Ten Championship,” wrote the user.

Michael Katic has undoubtedly earned his name in college football, especially in the 2024 season. The former Hoosier appeared in a total of 50 games for Indiana throughout his six seasons, starting in 2019, and has been a respected player in IU circles. But does everyone know what the influence of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is?

It can even turn a rock into an Ohio State hater. The same seems to be happening for Katic here.

“You’re gonna be that parent at your kids’ sporting events, aren’t you?” summarized one user his sentiments about Katic.