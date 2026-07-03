Former Iowa State Head Coach Passes Away at 88, Program Issues Statement

Jim Walden, a coaching stalwart who had long stints at Washington State and Iowa State, died on Thursday at 88. The Cyclones announced the heartbreaking news of the death of their former head coach in a statement.

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Walden’s wife, Nancy, told Cougfan.com that he had to be hospitalized a few days ago for breathing trouble. On July 2, he passed away due to acute respiratory failure. A memorial is likely to be held in August.

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During his seven years with Iowa State, Walden had a 28-57-3 overall record. However, there was context behind the losing record. He took over the Cyclones in 1987, when the program was facing NCAA infractions stemming from the previous coaching staff’s activities. That limited the number of scholarships he could offer.

“Walden’s outgoing personality provided Iowa State fans with optimism during his first two years when he struggled to field a competitive team,” the program noted in its statement.

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The program was able to record a winning 6-5 record in its third season and a tie for fourth in the Big Eight, with a 4-3 record. They did this with fewer than 50 scholarship players available. He also built one of the greatest offenses in program history, averaging 430 yards per game. His offense still ranks fourth in the program’s overall rankings.

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Before Iowa State, Walden spent 10 years at Washington State. He joined Warren Powers’ coaching staff in 1977. A year later, he was promoted to head coach. He accumulated a 44-52-4 record with the Cougars, taking the program to its first bowl appearance in 51 years in 1981.

Throughout his coaching career, Walden mastered how to play the game as an underdog. At Washington State, his Cougars took down the No. 5-ranked Huskies in 1982 in one of the biggest upsets in the program’s history.

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He produced similar upsets at Ames. In 1990, the Cyclones traveled to Norman to take on No. 16 Oklahoma. Everyone counted Walden’s team out, but in a tightly fought encounter, Iowa State won 33-31.

Two years later, a bigger feat happened when No. 7 Nebraska came to Ames to take on Iowa State. At the time, Walden’s team was struggling with a 3-6 record, and the Huskers were 7-1. It didn’t matter on the field, as the Cyclones won 19-10.

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“It may sound silly, but it was so true,” Walden said years later after the Nebraska win. “Our offensive goal was to make a first down every time we had the ball. We were playing one of the best teams in the nation. With our limited amount of players and talent, we thought making a first down every drive would impress our fans and we could at least move the ball a little. Secondly, we wanted to kill the clock. And that part we did so well. It was just one of those magic days.”

Walden’s former players remember him as a head coach who stayed loyal to them and brought a calm head to struggling programs. At Washington State, he was the fourth head coach in four years. At the very start, he promised the players that he wouldn’t leave.

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“He brought stability and a kick-ass mentality, on and off the field, to WSU. He was the right guy at the right time for us, and he will be missed,” former Washington State player Jack Thompson, who played under Walden, told 247Sports.

“There’s a lot of guys with heavy hearts right now,” Paul Sorensen, who captained Walden’s 1981 Washington State team, said about his former head coach. “He found a bunch of junkyard dogs and turned us into a great team. For me, his leadership and tutelage put me on my path in life.”

Following his coaching career, Walden moved on to broadcasting and worked as a radio color analyst for Cougar football broadcasts. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, five children, and nine grandchildren.