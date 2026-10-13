Former Jim Harbaugh Staffer Makes Surprising Claim About Ohio State’s Home-Field Advantage

Ohio State packs more than 102,000 fans into the Horseshoe, has one of college football’s most intimidating home environments, and apparently, that’s still not loud enough to impress everyone. The Buckeyes might make life miserable for visiting offenses, but one former Michigan insider believes two Big Ten rivals do it better. And considering his history with Ohio State, his opinion is hardly going to win him any friends in Columbus.

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Connor Stalions, the former Jim Harbaugh staffer at the center of Michigan’s infamous sign-stealing scandal, has apparently found another way to get under Buckeyes fans’ skin. He ranked Ohio State third among the loudest stadiums he has visited, putting Penn State first and Nebraska second. Washington came fourth, while Iowa and Oklahoma shared fifth place. He was particularly vocal about Lincoln’s atmosphere.

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“I’d bet only Penn State, LSU, Florida, Oregon & Tennessee are louder than Nebraska,” he wrote on X. “Argue semantics between tougher ‘place to play’ and tougher ‘team to play on the road’ all you want. You can’t hear in Lincoln, Nebraska.”

That is a bold endorsement of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium, which holds approximately 85,000 spectators compared with Ohio State’s 102,041-seat Horseshoe. The Buckeyes’ double-deck design keeps fans close to the action, while Nebraska boasts a sellout streak dating back to 1962. Apparently, Lincoln doesn’t need another 17,000 seats to impress Stalions.

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His comments followed Barstool Sports personality Brandon Walker’s criticism of Nebraska’s home-field reputation. Walker questioned how intimidating Lincoln really is when visiting teams can still leave with victories. A deafening crowd can disrupt communication, force quarterbacks into silent counts and create serious problems for opposing offenses. But those advantages mean little if the Cornhuskers cannot finish games.

The rest of Stalions’ ranking offers some interesting comparisons.

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Penn State’s Beaver Stadium has historically accommodated more than 106,000 spectators and is famous for its White Out atmosphere. Researchers recorded a brief 122-decibel peak during a 2007 game against Ohio State.

Washington’s Husky Stadium, meanwhile, holds roughly 70,000 fans and features cantilevered roofs that help reflect sound toward the field.

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Oklahoma barely made the cut despite its 80,000-plus-seat Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Stalions couldn’t even give the Sooners fifth place outright, making them share it with Iowa’s 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium. Apparently, size and reputation don’t guarantee a higher ranking.

Indiana gave Walker fresh ammunition on October 10, escaping Lincoln with a 20-17 victory. The Hoosiers trailed 17-6 entering the fourth quarter after scoring just three points before halftime. Their offense, which had averaged 44.2 points per game through its first five contests, struggled to find any rhythm.

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Then Josh Hoover connected with Nick Marsh for a 75-yard touchdown. Indiana’s defense forced a three-and-out before Hoover found Marsh again on fourth-and-1, giving the Hoosiers a 20-17 lead. Nebraska had controlled much of the afternoon but couldn’t protect its advantage when it mattered.

The result was particularly significant considering Indiana’s preparation. Ahead of the matchup, Curt Cignetti blasted artificial crowd noise during practice to simulate Lincoln’s atmosphere. Nebraska entered the game with 414 consecutive home sellouts, while Indiana offensive lineman Joe Brunner acknowledged that the team might need a silent count to overcome communication difficulties. Clearly, the Hoosiers weren’t taking the environment lightly.

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That distinction is central to Stalions’ argument. Nebraska can produce an exceptionally loud atmosphere without necessarily being the hardest team to beat at home. Ohio State will experience Lincoln firsthand on November 21, when Ryan Day’s squad visits Memorial Stadium.

But first comes Bloomington. Indiana’s Memorial Stadium accommodates approximately 52,000 spectators, barely half the Horseshoe’s capacity. With the undefeated Hoosiers hosting No. 4 Ohio State on October 17, the Buckeyes face a more immediate test of how much a hostile crowd can influence a game.

Curt Cignetti wants Indiana’s crowd to make a difference

No. 5 Indiana is 6-0 and preparing to host No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday, October 17. It is the first matchup between top-five teams in Memorial Stadium’s history, giving the program a home game unlike anything it has experienced before. The Hoosiers have won 19 consecutive home games and remain unbeaten at Memorial Stadium under Curt Cignetti.

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The head coach knows the occasion will attract plenty of attention. But he also knows that the crowd cannot win the game by itself.

“I’m glad we’re playing at home,” he said. “We really need our crowd to be loud and very involved. We got to give them reasons to be… Not sure how good we are yet. But our crowds have been awesome. They need to be loud, real loud.”

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Ohio State has plenty of experience dealing with hostile crowds, and Ohio Stadium remains one of college football’s signature venues. In their 38-15 win over Indiana in 2024, the noise in Columbus forced the Hoosiers to lean on silent counts.

Now the roles are reversed. Ohio State must travel into a stadium where Indiana has built an impressive winning streak and where the home crowd will have every reason to bring its best.