Former Louisiana Nurse Fights Tears After Pat McAfee Fulfils Her Dream at College GameDay

Cami Veasman, the owner of Smallcakes Baton Rouge, couldn’t imagine spending her day any other way. Once a nurse, she found an escape in baking after long 12-hour shifts, eventually turning the hobby into a business. However, a recent College GameDay order gave her a moment she never expected, catching her in a pinch-me moment.

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She had several reasons to celebrate: Her four-tier cake was brought in to mark College GameDay’s 500th show on the road, and host Pat McAfee’s message for her, perhaps sweeter than the cake itself, left her in tears of joy.

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“Congratulations on executing your business; can’t wait to try this. Take care ok? Cheers,” McAfee told an awestruck Cami.

The show coincided with LSU’s landslide 51-10 season-opening victory over Clemson, leaving the Baton Rouge bakery owner beaming. In an Instagram reel she shared on September 6, Cami opened up about her rollercoaster journey.

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“Yesterday, I…had one of those moments where you realize just how much your life can change,” her caption read. “Thank you, @collegegameday, for trusting this former nurse turned bakery owner with a tiny piece of such a huge milestone. I’ll never forget this one. Shout-out to @patmcafeeshow (heart emojis) ALSO….HOW ABOUT THAT WIN?!?!?!? (heart emojis).”

Three years ago, I never could have imagined this. Heck, last week I couldn’t have imagined this. When I got the message, I genuinely thought it was a joke, y’all. (Emoji)”.

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And if Cami was wondering whether McAfee liked her cake? He most certainly did. “It was absolutely DELICIOUS.. (emoji) THANK YOU,” he commented under her reel.

McAfee might’ve shared just a few seconds of his busy day with Cami, but it is sure to become a part of a lifelong memory. After all, he too once contemplated making a significant career decision, which eventually paid off.

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At 29, McAfee decided to swap his cleats in for a mic, which shocked everyone. McAfee reached the Super Bowl once in 2010, his rookie year with the Indianapolis Colts, and was a two-time Pro Bowler. Retiring meant walking away from whatever opportunities remained in the NFL, including the possibility of another Super Bowl run. Yet, he went ahead with his decision and never looked back.

McAfee is entering his fifth season as a College GameDay analyst as the ESPN show celebrates its 40th season. He joins Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and former LSU coach Nick Saban on the analyst panel. McAfee also hosts his namesake program, The Pat McAfee Show, and has become one of the most prominent voices in sports media.