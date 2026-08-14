Former LSU AD and Legendary Coach Dies at 88 After Being Hospitalized With Heart Issues

Stanley “Skip” Bertman, the iconic LSU baseball coach and former athletic director who built the Tigers into a national powerhouse, died Friday, August 14, at age 88. The Miami Beach native had been hospitalized at Baton Rouge General with heart complications and passed away surrounded by family.

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His absence leaves a void in college baseball few can fill. Bertman guided LSU to five College World Series titles in 18 seasons, transforming the program from a regional team into a dynasty. He retired from coaching in 2001 with 820 victories and 11 CWS appearances, then served eight years as LSU’s athletic director, where his hires produced national championships across multiple sports.

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As AD, Bertman hired football coach Les Miles, who won the 2007 BCS national title, men’s golf coach Chuck Winstead, and baseball coach Paul Mainieri—both of whom later delivered national championships. He also oversaw major facility upgrades, including Alex Box Stadium.

“Few people have had a greater impact on LSU than Skip Bertman,” wrote current AD Verge Ausberry in a statement following the heartbreaking news of Bertman’s death. “As the greatest college baseball coach of all time, and later as our athletics director, Skip developed a championship standard and culture that still guide us today. Personally, he was a dear friend, mentor, and advisor. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this time.”

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LSU retired Bertman’s No. 15 jersey and named the field at Alex Box Stadium in his honor. He was a seven‑time SEC Coach of the Year and twice named America’s Coach of the Year.

The legend, the goat, our beloved Stanley "Skip" Bertman passed away peacefully at 1:12 am surrounded by his daughters at Baton Rouge General Hospital. #LSU @LSUbaseball Legendary LSU Coach and Athletic Director Skip Bertman dies at age 88 https://t.co/EH38YEiPJg @WAFB— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 14, 2026

Current baseball coach Jay Johnson has paid a heartfelt tribute to honor Bertman’s legacy.

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“Being able to share the 2023 and 2025 national championships with Coach Bertman watching is something I wouldn’t trade for the world. The impact he made and legacy he has left on the state of Louisiana and college baseball are beyond remarkable and will never be duplicated,” wrote Johnson in a statement, as reported by LSU Football.

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Johnson described Bertman as “the greatest college baseball coach,” and he also mentioned building a relationship with a mentor like the 2x America Coach of the Year winner as the best reward of his life.

A Profound Homage to the Former LSU Legend

Skip Bertman’s coaching and vision not only helped to build LSU’s foundation, but he also made a lasting impact on student-athletes’ lives. Following his death news, a former LSU outfielder, Ray Wright, who played a crucial role during LSU’s 2000 title win, made a big confession about Bertman’s life-changing ability.

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“I’m so blessed to have been a small part of the juggernaut that Skip Bertman built. Skip changed my life. He taught me lessons that I still carry with me and pass on to others today,” said Wright, as reported by The Advocate. “RIP Skip. There will never be another.”

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A former Tiger, who met Bertman just a day before he passed away, expressed his condolences with a note, posting over social media. “My heart is broken this morning; we have lost Coach Bertman,” wrote Ben McDonald, the 1989 MLB draft’s no. 1 pick.

Another ex-LSU pitcher, Billy Brian, stepped in to honor Bertman’s legacy, calling him “an incredible ambassador” for the school and his impact on LSU “immeasurable.” He believes Bertman was a role model, a father figure to many former athletes.

Bertman’s influence extended internationally. He served as pitching coach for Team USA and later managed the 1996 Olympic squad to a bronze medal. His charisma and leadership left an indelible mark not only on LSU but on the entire sport of college baseball.