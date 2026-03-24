Former LSU LB Aims To Shatter “White Boy” Stereotype After Impressive Pro Day Run

Whit and West Weeks were anchors in the Tigers’ 2025 defense. The program is losing a lot of talent in the elder Weeks, who is now headed to the draft. Though there isn’t a lot of buzz around his future, the star LB made a statement important enough to draw attention to his talents.

“Well, I think for me today, that was a huge step for me,” West Weeks told reporters after drills at LSU’s Pro Day. “I know a lot of teams, they see a white boy up here, they’re like, ‘Oh man, he can’t run.’ So I’m glad I kind of got to put that narrative to sleep today.”

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The 6’1, 230 pound LB broke all “white boy” stereotypes when he lit up LSU’s Pro Day with a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash. The performance mattered because linebackers live in a weird evaluation space. With their build, blazing speed is not highly expected. However, if they don’t have the speed to make a difference, they’re liabilities.

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To put West Weeks’ 4.50 in context, it’s the same tier with guys like Patrick Queen (4.50) and faster than a long list of NFL standouts who built All-Pro careers without eye-popping speed. Fred Warner ran a 4.64, Shaquille Leonard ran a 4.70, and NaVorro Bowman’s a 4.77. And if he had participated in this year’s NFL combine, he would’ve been among the fastest LBs who participated.

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At the combine, 28 LBs attended, and 12 of them ran the 40-yard dash. The fastest among them was Ohio State’s Sonny Styles, who ran a 4.46, followed by TCU’s Kaleb Elarms-Orr with 4.47. West Weeks would’ve come next had he participated there because the next on the list is Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr. with the third-fastest time among the LBs at 4.51 seconds. Weeks’ time was also the 4th-fastest among LSU prospects who ran the 40-yard dash on Pro Day.

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The appeal goes beyond the 40-yard dash, too. The LB also recorded a 31.5-inch vertical, 9’3 broad jump, 4.50 shuttle, 7.09 three-cone, and 19 reps on the bench. And when you also consider how he played this past season, there’s no reason why he won’t matter in the NFL.

In 2025, LSU’s defense was among the SEC’s best in red zone defense and third-down stops. West Weeks racked up 74 tackles and 2.5 sacks and was one of the leaders alongside Whit Weeks. Now, with Pro Day confirming his upside, draft projections could change. But while he was busy making a statement, he wasn’t the only Tiger turning heads.

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LSU’s Pro Day showed serious star power

One of the best runners on Monday was CB Mansoor Delane, who ran 40 yards in 4.35 seconds. It’s no wonder he’s already drawing interest from teams looking for defensive help. In this case, the New Orleans Saints have their eyes on him in with their No. 8 overall pick.

QB Garrett Nussmeier didn’t run, but he logged 72 passes during drills, connecting frequently with LSU’s WR group. Chris Hilton Jr. (4.41 40-yard) and Aaron Anderson were among the pass-catchers showing off their explosiveness. And then there’s Harold Perkins Jr., arguably LSU’s most dynamic defensive weapon, who posted a 4.40 in the 40.

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Still, outside of a handful of names like Delane and Nussmeier, this isn’t a class loaded with guaranteed early-round picks. It’s a class built on ‘maybe,’ and that’s exactly where West Weeks fits in. Maybe his strong Pro Day show raises his ceiling. Now it’s about whether an NFL team believes enough to make the call.