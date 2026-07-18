Former LSU OC Reveals Ed Orgeron Once Went to Prison to Meet Recruit’s Dad While Recruiting for Lane Kiffin

When Lane Kiffin returned to LSU as head coach in 2026, one of his first moves was bringing back Ed Orgeron as special assistant for recruiting and defense. Kiffin has long trusted Coach O’s feel for talent. The question for many was simple: what makes Orgeron different on the trail? Former LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger offered one answer this week, sharing a story that shows how far Orgeron would go to close a recruit.

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“He finds out stuff nobody else can find out. He told me a story one time he was recruiting a young man at USC,” said Ensminger during his July 16 appearance on WAFB with Jacques Doucet. “I can’t finish the story. He was telling me his dad was in prison. So he went and visited his dad in prison. I don’t think any other college coach in the world went to whatever this prison and visit with the dad, and he ended up getting the kid, you know.”

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This is not the only time Orgeron has gone that far. In past interviews, he described trying to visit the father of running back Adrian Peterson while Peterson was deciding between Oklahoma and USC. Oklahoma’s staff had already been to the prison. Orgeron said he even explored moving the father closer so he could watch games, but ran into red tape. The point was the same: go where the family is.

“So, he finds out stuff about kids, and he attacks it, and he knows when he talks to young men. And then they open up to him, and he just says, ‘Okay, this guy’s important in your life. I’m gonna go see him,” added the former LSU OC, who helped the Tigers win the 2019 national title.

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Ensminger said Orgeron did not just call from the parking lot; he drove to the correctional facility, cleared security and sat down with the father. For the recruit, it sent a simple message: this coach was willing to meet his family where they were. That level of effort, Ensminger said, is what set Orgeron apart in battles other coaches would not even enter.

Imago December 1, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin poses for a picture with LSU President Wade Rousse and Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry after his first press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Tiger Stadium’s South Stadium Club in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251201_zma_c04_038 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

“I think it’s great for LSU. I think it’s great for Louisiana. He belongs here. I mean, that’s Coach O. Just bleeds purple and gold. Coach O loves this state. Coach O loves LSU,” said Ensminger. “And we all know what he’s capable of. We all know how good a football coach he is. We all know how good a recruiter he is. And there’s no doubt in my mind. Don’t get me wrong. I knew nothing before. It was a great move by Lane. And I think our football team and our State’s going to benefit from it.”

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Interestingly, the Louisiana native’s return is already paying dividends for LSU’s recruiting for the 2027 cycle. In the SEC, for any top-tier recruits, the competition is quite high, but LSU has a weapon in Orgeron, which gives them an edge.

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LSU’s recruiting momentum after Ed Orgeron’s arrival

LSU is targeting blue-chippers to build its 2027 class, which ranks 5th in the SEC via ON3. Currently, the Tigers are eyeing prospects like Jalen Brewster, Easton Royal, and more, who’ve already committed to other programs. But after Ed Orgeron joined the recruiting race, LSU could bring these talents to campus.

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It’s a huge advantage for LSU to flip those pledges. Brewster already committed to Texas Tech, while Royal committed to Texas. However, the most intriguing fact is that these elite 5-star talents were left impressed by the Tigers’ environment and coaching approach.

“LSU and Louisiana coaching, way different. Life after ball, development, and getting to the league—that’s the main goal for me,” said Brewster to Nola.com after his visit in Baton Rouge.

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“They continue to show me everything I need is here. I can go be great anywhere else, but why not do the same thing at home? In front of your hometown and close to the people you love,” said Royal, A to Z Sports reports.

How much LSU climbs in the recruiting rankings with Orgeron back on staff will be one of the early storylines of the 2027 cycle.