Former LSU QB Sends Warning to Garrett Nussmeier Ahead of 2025 Season

LSU fans don’t need a crystal ball to know Garrett Nussmeier has the goods. The arm talent and experience is obvious. He earned the SEC passing crown in his first year as a starter with 4,052 yards and 29 TDs. But before Baton Rouge builds him a statue next to Joe Burrow, a Tiger legend has a brutally honest message. The leap from good to great starts right now.

Matt Flynn, LSU’s 2007 national championship QB and Super Bowl-winning journeyman, didn’t hold back on Saturday Down South podcast on July 11. Talking about Garrett Nussmeier’s outlook heading into 2025, he said it plainly, “The year one to year two jump is always the biggest, widest gap that they can jump in their career. So, if it doesn’t happen in that one to two year, it likely won’t happen or might not happen.” This warning isn’t about arm strength or highlight throws. It’s about consistency.

“There’s so many things that he did well on. There’s little improvement that he can do in a lot of the things because he did so make so many NFL reads, NFL throws, big time things that you’re not going to improve on those,” Flynn added. “It’s just getting more consistent with them, eliminating the bad plays.” It’s about stringing it together without the lows like the second half meltdown against Texas A&M last year. The assessment hit hard because it’s rooted in truth. Last season, Garrett Nussmeier dazzled fans but also led the SEC in interceptions with 12, including a brutal three-pick outing in that 38-23 loss to the Aggies.

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State Dec 31, 2024 Houston, TX, USA LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 13 reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31.

The Tigers offense would light up for three quarters then sputter for a full series. That’s where growth is necessary if LSU wants to crash the CFP party. There’s high optimism for Garrett Nussmeier. According to Kentucky Sports Radio, he’s the top QB in the SEC. Brain Kelly has already produced one Heisman QB in Jayden Daniels and the path for his current QB isn’t narrow. But as Flynn pointed out, attitude changes everything, especially in the trenches.

More areas of concern to address for Garrett Nussmeier

On the Off The Bench podcast, Matt Flynn and fellow LSU alum Jacob Hester tackled the Tigers’ biggest 2024 flaw. No short-yardage identity. “If it’s third and one, fourth and one, on the goal — you have to score,” Hester said. “You have to score. Finish in the end zone if you want any chance.” Because that kind of softness up front killed LSU’s rhythm and exposed Garrett Nussmeier. This year, Brian Kelly’s got four linemen drafted and higher expectations. He’s demanding grit.

Caden Durham returns after battling through injury for 753 yards. But LSU needs to dominate when it matters. To his credit, Garrett Nussmeier is owning it. “I want to use my legs more at times,” he told Esports Insiders. “Taking care of the football, those are some areas that I’ve been focused on.” He knows the pressure and the necessity. In 2024, he had -38 rushing yards. He spun into pressure too often. The fumbles and picks came in backbreaking moments. But this offseason, the senior QB has turned the page.

With transfer weapons like Nic Anderson and Barion Brown joining Aaron Anderson, LSU is locked and loaded. It’s Garrett Nussmeier’s show now.