Former Maryland Athlete Quits Football Career Amid Battle With Incurable Disease

Mental toughness is not always enough. Sometimes, even the most tenacious athlete is left with no choice but to surrender to the final say of fate. Such is the case with former Maryland Terrapins linebacker Neeo Avery, who now has to forcefully draw the curtains on his football career after battling with an incurable disease.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Maryland Terrapins linebacker Neeo Avery, who transferred to the South Dakota Coyotes this offseason, has retired from football due to complications from multiple sclerosis. He shared the heartbreaking news via his Instagram account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A NEW CHAPTER With Gratitude,” he wrote in his post. “After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with loved ones, I have made the difficult decision to medically retire from football due to complications from MS. Football has been a huge part of my life and identity. It has given me unforgettable memories, lifelong friendships, incredible opportunities, and lessons that I will carry with me forever. Walking away from the game is not something I ever imagined having to do so early, and this decision comes with a heavy heart.

“While this chapter is coming to an end, I am grateful for every teammate, coach, trainer, family member, friend, and fan who supported me throughout my journey. Your encouragement has meant more than words can express.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeo Avery (@neeo08._) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Avery transferred to South Dakota seeking more playing time, but MS complications forced him to retire before the season began. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system and disrupts the electrical signals needed for normal movement, vision, and sensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The linebacker’s whole career has been a long battle, with several situations keeping him on the sidelines for prolonged periods. Avery tore his ACL in high school but recovered to become a four-star prospect and No. 174 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. In fact, he snubbed the likes of Ole Miss, Penn State, Kentucky, and Oregon to stay at home and play for the Terrapins.

However, he couldn’t carry the momentum from his senior season into his college career. Avery had to deal with another ACL injury in his freshman season and did not play any games as a result. But for the second time, the Maryland native won the battle against the injury and returned to the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had his long-awaited debut against UConn, where he recorded one tackle. The 6-foot-6, 249-pound linebacker was decently active in his redshirt freshman year. Just when his junior year was to be better, he saw even less game time. Regardless of the pain that comes with this season, Avery claims it is a “new chapter with gratitude.”

The injuries derailed a bright career

Avery never really got to make the mark he wanted to make in college football. Injuries hindered him for a while. And when he had the chance, he was not the most favored player on the team. The best we could come up with was a description of his playing style by 247Sports‘ Brian Dohn when he was leaving Our Lady of Good Counsel High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Quick twitched and fires off well at snap,” Dohn wrote. “Has the flexibility to dip the shoulder and get around the edge. Changes direction and has the speed to chase plays down on the back side. Physical when taking on blocks. Can feign outside and beat offensive tackles inside. Has closing speed. Length and athleticism allows him excel in space. Shows ability to disengage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his 12 games with the Maryland Terrapins, he recorded four tackles and two tackles for loss. That is all the football world will see of Avery, unless he picks up a career in coaching later on.