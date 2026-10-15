Former Michigan Coach Issues Subtle ‘Dangerous’ Warning to Kyle Whittingham Over Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Michigan’s next challenge is Ohio State, and someone who once worked inside the Wolverines’ football building thinks the Buckeyes are a problem. Former coach Biff Poggi, who now sits at the Big Ten Network desk, broke down why Ryan Day’s team looks tougher to slow down than last year’s. He never addressed Michigan by name, but Kyle Whittingham’s group is clearly the audience.

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“They’re starting to develop the second and third threat in the passing game, and that has a chance to make them even more dangerous than they have been,” said Bigg Poggi on BTN’s BIG Today, pointing to the passing game.

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In plain terms, a defense can no longer build its plan around one receiver. And that receiver is a big part of his case. Poggi called Jeremiah Smith, the best player in the country, and said quarterback Julian Sayin belongs in the top four or five at his position.

“No. 4 is the best,” said Poggi. “He’s the best player in the country. And, by the way, the quarterback is in the top four or five.”

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He also praised Ohio State’s two running backs, as the backfield did produce, though, Ja’Kobi Jackson and Bo Jackson, who combined for 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the October 10 win over Maryland.

Poggi also credited Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day for a stat that he felt was lightly reported. Day is 87-13 through his first 100 games, which Poggi called “unheard of.” Day also won the national title for the 2024 season, beating Notre Dame 34-23 in January 2025. Poggi described him as a veteran coach with a recent championship, and said Ohio State “plays all comers.”

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The next immediate team to deal with all of that is Indiana. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes, 5-1 overall, visit the fifth-ranked and unbeaten Hoosiers on Saturday, October 17, kicking off in Bloomington. Indiana beat Ohio State 13-10 in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game, so Curt Cignetti’s team might think it can win this matchup. But it could be harder, given the current performances and roster as Poggi highlighted.

Poggi’s connection to Michigan is what gives his words extra weight in Ann Arbor. He first joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff as a football analyst in 2016, then returned as associate head coach in 2021 and 2022. Michigan made the College Football Playoff both years and won back-to-back Big Ten titles.

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He came back again in 2025 under Sherrone Moore and became interim head coach after Moore was fired in December. He beat Central Michigan and Nebraska in that role, but then lost the Citrus Bowl 41-27 to Texas. Michigan then hired Kyle Whittingham, and Poggi moved to BTN in 2026.

That history with Poggi praising Ohio State and the timing is hard to ignore, because Whittingham’s team has its own offensive problems.

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Michigan is 3-2 after a 20-19 loss to Iowa on September 26 and a 20-14 loss to Minnesota on October 3. The Minnesota game cost Michigan the Little Brown Jug for the first time since 2014. Quarterback Bryce Underwood completed 10 of 21 passes for 101 yards, and the Wolverines did not score in the second half.

Kyle Whittingham called the results unacceptable and said the staff must fix the offense. For now, Underwood remains the starter, and Jason Beck is the play-caller. The next test comes with Penn State at Michigan Stadium on October 17.

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The Buckeyes host Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, November 28, in Week 14, as their last game of the regular season and their 122nd The Game, given their legendary rivalry. Ohio State won last year’s meeting 27-9, though Michigan still leads the all-time series 62-52-6.

Poggi never mentioned Whittingham, but his assessment of Ohio State’s evolving weapons applies directly to Michigan’s defensive challenge ahead.