Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Lists Ann Arbor Mansion for Sale

For a while, Sherrone Moore’s house looked like the kind of place that matched a dream job. The former Michigan head coach had signed a five-year contract worth $5.5 million annually, plus a $500,000 retention bonus each season. At the time, it looked like the Wolverines had found its long-term answer. Then everything unraveled.

According to The Detroit News, Sherrone Moore’s home in Scio Township, just outside Ann Arbor, has hit the market with a $1.7 million asking price. It came just months after Michigan fired him for cause. It’s a sharp turn for someone who, not long ago, was being celebrated as Jim Harbaugh’s successor and the man entrusted with defending the Wolverines’ national championship standard.

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Washtenaw County records show Sherrone Moore paid $1.3 million for the home in 2023, just before he stepped into Michigan’s top job. The place is huge at 5,858 square feet with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and it sits on a half-acre lot with a pond right out front.

This wasn’t your average coach’s house, either. It comes with a three-car garage, a chef-style kitchen, hardwood floors, a pool, hot tub and three fireplaces. The listing also notes about $300,000 in recent upgrades, making it one of the more eye-catching homes currently available in the area.

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Getty INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 04: Michigan Wolverines Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore and Quarterbacks Coach Matt Weiss look on during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last December, the Instagram account celebritieshomes also featured Sherrone Moore’s property, highlighting its waterfront views, large outdoor deck, covered patio and landscaped garden. Inside were heated floors, an entertainment area, workout space and a furnished basement. He was able to enjoy it being the head coach at Michigan. But that dream job ended far faster than anyone expected.

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Sherrone Moore’s tenure ended in December when Michigan fired him for cause. The school found credible evidence he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with former university employee Paige Shiver and later lied about it. Because the dismissal was for cause, he also lost the $13.9 million buyout remaining on his contract. The legal issues became even more serious afterward.

Authorities alleged Sherrone Moore entered Paige Shiver’s apartment and threatened both her and himself with kitchen butter knives. He was arrested and later pleaded no contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device. In April, a judge handed him 18 months of probation, keeping him out of jail. Now he’s also leaving Ann Arbor behind, with his house on the market and another chapter of his life closing.

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The house is for sale, and so is the last piece of Sherrone Moore’s Michigan chapter

The promotion once looked like the perfect ending to Sherrone Moore’s climb through the coaching ranks. One day he was Jim Harbaugh’s trusted assistant. The next, he was running one of college football’s biggest brands. Michigan believed it had found its next long-term leader, and he made history as the program’s first Black head coach.

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At 37, Sherrone Moore also became the youngest permanent coach to take the job in more than 50 years. He inherited one of college football’s biggest jobs and went 18-8 over two seasons. For a while, it seemed like he had settled into the role. Then everything changed, and the career that had taken years to build came apart in a matter of months. Now the mansion sits on the market, complete with luxury finishes and plenty of football memories attached to it.

Just a couple of years ago, it represented the reward for reaching one of college football’s biggest jobs. Today, it’s another sign of how brutally fast fortunes can change in the sport. College football has always been ruthless. In Sherrone Moore’s case, the fall happened in months, and now even the house is part of the story.