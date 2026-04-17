Former Michigan GM Lands New Role to Influence Coaching Hires and NIL Decisions Across College Football

In the ever-shifting landscape of college football, the real power players often operate behind the scenes. Now, one of the architects of Michigan’s recent dominance is stepping into a role that could dictate the future of coaching staffs and NIL strategy for programs across the country.

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After Sherrone Moore’s firing, Kyle Whittingham came into the team with hopes of a fresh start. With many of his coaches, the team also parted ways with its GM. Now, after months of separation, Sean Magee is up for another job that might give him the power to influence coaching hires and NIL decisions in college football.

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“Sources: Former Michigan GM Sean Magee is set to be hired by the search firm ZRG/Turnkey,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on X. “He’ll work with the firm both in the hiring of coaches and general managers in college football and the NFL, as well as consult with colleges to guide them through the NIL era.”

Search firms like Turnkey are heavily steering modern college football hires. With the NCAA moving toward revenue sharing, universities desperately need consultants who actually understand how to structure an NFL-style front office and manage massive donor budgets.

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Magee will now have significant control over the way the system flows. Plus, his NIL knowledge also makes him a perfect fit for the role. While at Michigan, he helped run important parts of the football program.

He worked on recruiting new players, managing player personnel, and handling NIL deals that help athletes earn money. One of his major success stories was getting Bryce Underwood on board. He talked with big donors who helped fund the deal and also worked with Michigan’s NIL group called “Champions Circle,” which handles player payments and deals. Together, they built a very large financial package to convince Bryce Underwood to join Michigan.

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That hands-on experience with high-stakes collectives is exactly what ZRG/Turnkey is buying. Magee isn’t just theory-crafting. He knows firsthand what it takes to close a competitive and multi-million-dollar recruiting deal in today’s open market.

On top of that, years of experience handling operations and behind-the-scenes roles. Magee’s career path highlights a modern executive’s journey between the college and pro ranks. After a four-year stint building his reputation under Jim Harbaugh, he gained invaluable NFL front-office experience as the Chicago Bears’ chief of staff before returning to Ann Arbor in March 2024, bringing a pro-style framework back to the college game.

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Then he worked under head coach Sherrone Moore. He took on a very big role in the program as general manager and senior associate athletic director. Sean Magee helped Michigan football run smoothly behind the scenes and build a stronger team for the future.

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Magee also helped manage the budget and football operations, making sure the program had enough money, support, and organization to compete with top college teams. On top of that, he focused on long-term planning. He helped Michigan move toward a more modern system where they did not just keep players but actively built the roster using data, analytics, and NFL-style methods.

Plus, his background as a Navy officer and NFL staff member helped him bring a very organized and disciplined approach. All of this makes him a perfect fit for the firm that’s dedicated to finding perfect coaches and NIL solutions for the team. While Magee charts his new course, his former program is navigating its own transition under a new regime, highlighted by the recent spring game.

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Michigan’s new look under Kyle Whittingham

Michigan football is entering a new phase under head coach Kyle Whittingham, and the team plays its first spring game under him on Saturday. The Wolverines split into maize and blue teams for this practice game so fans can see how the team is shaping up under the new system.

This spring game feels different from last year because the attention is no longer mainly on star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Instead, the focus is on how the whole team adjusts to Whittingham’s new coaching style.

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From the very first day, Kyle Whittingham has set up a strict and serious team culture where everything focuses on doing things the right way. He wanted his players to follow instructions properly and play with good execution on the field. And that’s exactly why the new system under him is more organized and controlled.

However, many of Michigan’s top players will not take part in the Spring Game because Kyle Whittingham is resting about 12 to 18 key starters. Big names like Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Andrew Marsh, and several top defensive backs will not play, so they can stay healthy and continue training.

Because these players are out, younger and less experienced players get most of the chances to play. This will help coaches see new talent and give fans an early look at Michigan’s future team depth.