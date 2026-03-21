Former Michigan LB Battles Bipolar Disorder While Making NFL Comeback After Medical Retirement

If you remember, a team captain vanished from Michigan’s lineup late in the 2025 season with no concrete explanation. After a win over Maryland and a loss to Ohio State, Ernest Hausmann quit the team, came back, and quit again. At one point, he was planning to move to Africa and then he pivoted toward joining the military. You might see this as indecision but turns out, it was much more complex behind the scenes.

Ernest Hausmann was suffering from an undiagnosed mental health battle which was later diagnosed as bipolar disorder. This condition affects millions but is still misunderstood in locker rooms that pride themselves on toughness over transparency. So when he walked back into Ann Arbor for Michigan’s pro day feeling more clear, it was a true return and maybe even a reckoning. Standing in front of the media and NFL scouts, he addressed his situation head on.

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“First, I want to say I’m sorry,” Ernest Hausmann said. “Even though I can’t control a lot of the situations that I did, but to not be on the field for the whole team, the teammates, it broke my heart. And I know that I let a lot of people down. I let the fans down, the whole community down. But just know that I’m doing everything I can to make myself better each day.”

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Right now, Ernest Hausmann is trying to do more than fellow NFL-bound prospects. He’s also trying to rebuild trust with teammates, fans, and maybe even himself. And that makes every rep at pro day carry more weight than a 40-yard dash time as he didn’t go to the NFL Combine. Instead of a rushed 15-minute interview in Indianapolis, he chose a setting where he could fully explain his journey, his diagnosis, and where he stands now mentally.

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But to understand how he got here, you have to rewind to when everything looked perfect on the surface. Last summer, Ernest Hausmann had it all lined up. He was a leader and a captain in Michigan’s locker room with national media attention. He’d already led the Wolverines in tackles in 2024 and followed it up with 68 more in 2025, just behind Jimmy Rolder. So what happened?

The car crash in late November may have played a big factor in his situation. Ernest Hausmann Hausmann rolled his Audi Q5 off a rural Oregon highway near Lakeview where he climbed out through the sunroof, disoriented and physically drained with no phone or wallet. He hit rock bottom literally and figuratively. And yet, somehow, that dark phase became the turning point in his story.

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New England is noticing Ernest Hausmann

Now that Ernest Hausmann has come clean on his behaviour last season, the NFL is evaluating as he prepares for the upcoming draft in April. As a projected Day 3 pick, he’s already engaging with different franchises. He reportedly had dinner with the Philadelphia Eagles and sat in on a whiteboard session with the New England Patriots alongside teammate Jimmy Rolder.

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The latter makes sense as the Patriots have holes at LB after Jack Gibbens entered free agency and Jahlani Tavai’s release. They need depth and upside. Ernest Hausmann offers both but then there’s also the risk element. Whether teams see that risk as a red flag or as a story of resilience will largely affect his draft outcome.

Between the two Michigan LBs, Rolder might have the edge in production with 73 tackles. But if you evaluate toughness and self-awareness, Ernest Hausmann’s case gets stronger. No matter the outcome, if his story helps even one person understand bipolar disorder, it’s worth it.