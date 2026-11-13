Former Michigan QB Comes Out of Medical Retirement, Enters Transfer Portal After Brief LSU Stint

The lights of an early-morning emergency response flashed against the quiet streets near LSU’s campus in January 2025. A single-car crash had left a 17-year-old quarterback unresponsive behind the wheel of his Dodge Charger. First responders pulled Colin Hurley from the wreckage. What followed was a long road of recovery and uncertainty that would eventually take him from Baton Rouge to Ann Arbor and, ultimately, back into the transfer portal with a second chance at the game he loves.

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That night could have ended a promising career before it truly began. Instead, it became the defining obstacle in a journey that now sees the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Colin Hurley preparing to re-enter the NCAA transfer portal.

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According to his agent Brian Davis, speaking with On3’s Pete Nakos, Hurley has come out of medical retirement and is ready to return to football. The former four-star prospect, who previously stepped away due to concussion concerns, has two years of eligibility remaining and is eager to compete again.

Hurley’s path has been anything but ordinary. A standout at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, he reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class into 2024 and enrolled at LSU at just 16 years old, one of the youngest players to arrive on a major college campus in recent memory.

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As a high school star, he collected two state championships, threw for more than 5,000 career yards, earned Elite 11 finalist honors, and was selected as a U.S. Army All-American. Programs such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State all pursued him before he chose Brian Kelly’s Tigers.

At LSU, the playing time never materialized. Hurley redshirted in 2024 and spent 2025 as a backup without seeing the field. The serious car accident in January 2025 interrupted his development. Found unresponsive but breathing after the crash near the campus gates, he recovered in Florida under specialized care before rejoining the Tigers in the spring. The program celebrated his return as a testament to his resilience and the medical support around him. Still, snaps remained elusive.

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When coaching changes and limited opportunity prompted another move, Hurley entered the transfer portal in December 2025. Michigan, then under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, moved quickly to add depth behind five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

In mid-January 2026, the Wolverines secured the dual-threat style passer. Hurley arrived in Ann Arbor, participated in winter conditioning, and took part in early spring practices alongside other new additions.

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The Michigan chapter proved brief. By late March 2026, the program confirmed Hurley was no longer on the roster. Reports indicated a medical retirement tied to concussion concerns, a cautious decision after the previous trauma of the car accident. He remained enrolled at the university and continued taking classes through the fall semester, focusing on his health while staying connected to campus life.

That period of recovery has now reached a turning point. Cleared medically and motivated, Hurley is preparing to enter the transfer portal when the official window opens in early January.

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At approximately 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, he retains the arm talent and physical tools that once made him a highly regarded prospect. Scouts previously noted his easy arm strength, ability to drive the ball without strain, and compact, powerful frame. Although he has yet to attempt a pass in a college game, his high school production and developmental upside continue to draw interest.

The modern transfer portal offers more than just a change of scenery. For players like Hurley, it has become a mechanism for second chances after injury, coaching changes, or medical setbacks. His agent emphasized the hard work put into recovery.

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“Colin has worked hard on his health and is excited to come back to the sport he loves,” Davis told On3. “Colin has two years of eligibility left and can’t wait to play again.”

Interest is expected once the portal opens. Programs seeking quarterback depth or a developmental piece with remaining eligibility and proven toughness may view Hurley as an intriguing option. His story carries the weight of perseverance, from enrolling early, surviving a life-threatening crash, navigating medical retirement, and now stepping back into competition.

For Michigan, the brief tenure ends without on-field contributions, yet the program provided a landing spot during a period of significant transition. For LSU, he remains a reminder of a highly touted early enrollee whose career was interrupted by circumstances beyond the field. For Hurley himself, the next chapter represents an opportunity to finally show what he can do between the lines.

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College football is filled with players whose careers follow unexpected routes. Few have navigated the combination of extreme youth, serious injury, medical retirement, and a determined return that defines Colin Hurley’s path.