Former Michigan Starter Reveals ‘Eccentric’ Jim Harbaugh’s Habits in Head-Turning Locker Room Confession

Jim Harbaugh stands tall as one of the top 25 CFB coaches of this quarter-century, landing at No. 6 on Sports Illustrated’s prestigious list. And his coaching journey is nothing short of remarkable. Harbaugh transformed San Diego, twice setting school records with 11 wins, revived Stanford with a 12-win season and a top-five finish, and led Michigan to a national championship in 2023. Beyond college, he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and guided the L.A. Chargers to the NFL playoffs in his debut season. As per SI’s Pat Forde, “His body of work for the quarter century is incredible.” But what stands out most?

The Michigan years truly define Jim Harbaugh’s legacy. His three straight playoff runs, highlighted by an undefeated 15–0 national championship team, put him in the conversation with legends like Steve Spurrier as one of the most accomplished college player-coaches ever. But it’s not all smooth sailing. Because controversy also marked Harbaugh’s tenure, including the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, two in-season suspensions, and a looming NCAA show-cause penalty that could leave a lasting mark on his record. However, what about the coaching habits that powered Michigan’s title run?

On August 10, during Coug Connect, former Michigan starter Andrew Gentry dropped a head-turning locker room confession about Jim Harbaugh’s unique habits. “You know, Jim Harbaugh is just an electric guy. He would write us essays and just send them out randomly. We’d get a text—it’d be from Coach Harbaugh and be like, ‘Hey, I wrote this essay. I want you guys to read it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then Gentry explained that the essays were about random, unexpected topics. “He wrote an essay about the difference between field corn and house plants once, and how field corn is tough and gritty because it doesn’t get watered; it can withstand storms, while house plants just die if they are left in the elements by themselves. Which one do we want to be?” He also shared another example.

AD

“He wrote an essay about bees. He’d always say, ‘What’s good for the bees is good for the hive; what’s good for the hive is good for the bees.’ Meaning, individual success is great for the team, and team success is good for individual success.” So, “I mean, he would just come up with random things,” added Gentry. In short, Harbaugh’s approach? Always unexpected, deeply thoughtful, and full of powerful lessons hidden in the everyday. After that, Andrew Gentry’s words paint a vivid picture of Jim Harbaugh’s signature style and work ethic.

“I have seen that guy. He wears the same thing every day. I’m sure he wears the Lululemon slacks and then his striped Michigan polo. That’s what he would wear every day in practice. And his Michigan hat and his glasses. He’d finish workouts, and he’d get in the cool tub dressed just like that. Then I’d walk away, and Coach Harbaugh would be up to his neck in the cold tub—in his jeans or his slacks and his polo. And that’s Coach Harbaugh. That’s the greatest thing ever. Yeah, that’s just who Coach was. He would do his workout in there,” said the ex-Michigan starter. However, he didn’t stop there.

Gentry recalled, “I remember he’d walk off after practice. He’d walk into the weight room and take his jacket off, and he would have been wearing a weight vest. He wanted to lose a couple extra pounds. So Coach Harbaugh was wearing a 15-pound weight vest to stay in shape.” Honestly, this glimpse reveals a coach who leads by example, blending grit and style with relentless dedication. But Andrew Gentry’s journey with Michigan is a story few know better, because he lived it firsthand under Jim Harbaugh’s watchful eye.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After redshirting in 2022, Gentry stepped onto the field for all 15 games in 2023, even playing in the national championship clash against Washington. In 2024, he earned starts at right tackle before a tough season-ending injury in October. But Gentry’s impact went beyond the gridiron; he served as first counselor in the Ann Arbor Young Single Adult ward bishopric, balancing faith and football with remarkable grace. Then, in December 2024, he made a bold move, entering the transfer portal and committing to BYU for the 2025 season, ready for the next chapter. And now, Harbaugh is ready to write a new chapter.

Jim Harbaugh’s current impact

Preseason results may not count on the scoreboard, but their value is undeniable. They’re crucial for sorting out tough 53-man roster decisions. Yet sometimes, the preseason muddles the waters; just ask Jim Harbaugh and the LA Chargers. Here, Harbaugh faces a tricky call with one of the team’s latest additions. Yes, veteran RB Nyheim Miller-Hines, signed at the start of training camp, is making a comeback bid, forcing the Chargers to weigh their options carefully.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nyheim Miller-Hines has quickly inserted himself into the RB mix, but there’s a catch. His struggles on special teams, a critical factor for roster bubble players, raise concerns. Adding to the tough call, the rest of the backfield is making noise. On top of that, special-teams standout Hassan Haskins gained momentum late in camp, while undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders sealed the latest game with a TD. So, the competition is fierce, and every detail counts.

Safe to say, Harbaugh’s Michigan journey was a standout, but the path was packed with obstacles. Now, with the Chargers, it seems he has even more ground to cover and challenges to conquer.