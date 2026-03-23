Former National Champion Michigan Alum Sees Shades of Two NFL Legends in Kyle Whittingham’s Elite Freshman

Michigan is going to look like a very different team in 2026. Not only did Kyle Whittingham step in with a coaching reset, but the Wolverines also won in recruiting. They already have three 5-stars onboard, with one of them being the nation’s No. 1 RB Savion Hiter. And it didn’t take long for a former national champion to drop an NFL-level comparison.

Howard knows exactly what elite backfields look like. Having shared carries with Anthony Thomas during Michigan’s undefeated 1997 title run, he understands the physical tools required to dominate the Big Ten before making the Sunday leap.

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When Chris Howard joined The Breakdown on March 22, he went all in on Savion Hiter by pulling two names out of the NFL Hall of Fame conversation and dropping them right next to a true freshman.

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“When you turn on his film and study his profile, you see a running back who checks a lot of boxes,” he said. “Size, vision, balance, explosiveness. And stylistically, when I watch him run, two names come to mind. There’s a little bit of LaDainian Tomlinson, the way he glides and cuts through traffic.”

Just like Tomlinson, who earned the NFL MVP in 2006 with 28 TDs while with the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers), Savion Hiter glides. He presses the hole, waits half a beat longer than most high school RBs dare to, then explodes through it. This controlled chaos is rare for a freshman, and that’s where Tomlinson-like patience shows up. Then comes the next comparison.

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“And there’s a little bit of Saquon Barkley in the lower body power and the burst when he hits the crease,” Howard said.

Just like Barkley’s signature ability to drop his pads and explode through tiny defensive gaps, Hiter relies on a tree-trunk lower half to break arm tackles. That sudden stop-and-start burst at the second level is exactly what makes the Eagles star so dangerous in the open field.

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“Now, I’m not saying he’s going to be any of those players,” Howard added. “But the traits that made those guys special, you can see some of those same ingredients in Savion Hiter.”

The deeper you dig into Savion Hiter’s profile, the more Chris Howard’s assessment makes sense. The 6’0, 210-pound RB is the No. 12 overall player in the 2026 class. Despite missing three games as a senior, he still ran for 1,440 rushing yards and scored 24 times. But there’s another thing that separates Savion Hiter from the typical 5-star hype machine.

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“What really stands out when you study his athletic profile is that he’s not just a big physical back,” Howard said. “He’s a legit athlete with a track background, with legitimate sprint speed and elite triple jump numbers… He can slip through contact, and he has a kind of balance where defenders think they’ve stopped him, and then suddenly he’s falling forward for another six yards. That combination is why he became one of the most coveted running backs in the country.”

And that’s exactly why his position coach, Tony Alford, didn’t hesitate to call him an “off-the-charts, explosive athlete.” And to the benefit of Michigan, their system is only evolving under Kyle Whittingham and new OC Jason Beck.

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A new identity under Kyle Whittingham’s offense

Kyle Whittingham’s bruising tenure at Utah always leaned heavily on feature backs who could handle contact while breaking off chunk plays. Bringing that physical, downhill philosophy to Ann Arbor has created the perfect launchpad for a runner with Hiter’s blend of power and speed.

If this were last year’s Michigan offense, Savion Hiter’s path might’ve been more rigid. But that’s not the case anymore. After the program hit reset and Kyle Whittingham took over, he brought Jason Beck with him from Utah. Players are claiming that 70% of the new scheme is being installed, granting more freedom because this offense wants decision-makers who can adjust on the go.

For now, Jordan Marshall remains the clear RB1 for Michigan after a 932-yard, 10-TD season. The depth chart behind him is fluid, with Bryson Kuzdzal proving he can contribute. But Savion Hiter brings a ceiling that changes conversations and will very likely see the field as a freshman with controlled exposure.

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“Realistically, early in the season, you’re probably looking at around six to 10 touches per game,” Howard said. “Situational carries, short yardage, goal line, maybe even some change of pace drives.”

While 2026 might start with him as a complementary piece, don’t get comfortable with that idea. If Savion Hiter can prove he can protect Bryce Underwood, those touches won’t stay limited for long.