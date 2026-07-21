Former National Title Winning QB Tries to Lure Nation’s No. 2 RB to Ohio State After Ryan Day Gets Upsetting News

One day before David Gabriel Georges names his college, the race looks like Ohio State versus Tennessee, with many analysts tilting toward the Vols. This may not sound good to Ryan Day, since DDG’s elite, physical skill set perfectly complements his balanced offensive scheme. Still, a former Buckeye quarterback is publicly urging Georges to pick Ohio State.

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On July 18, Hayes Fawcett posed the biggest question: “Where do you think Five-Star Plus+ RB David Gabriel Georges will commit?” Though the On3 analyst gave three options, involving Ohio State, Tennessee, and Ole Miss, Will Howard, a national champion who plays for the Steelers, attempted to lure Georges to his alum. “BUCKEYE 👀,” wrote the ex-OSU QB in the comment box.

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Will Howard, who threw for 231 yards and two scores in Ohio State’s 2024 title win, is now with the Steelers and says he sees what OSU offers recruits, and that is why he pushed for Georges to come to Columbus.

But DDG’s family has leaned toward Tennessee, and On3’s Pete Nakos projects the Vols ahead, citing larger NIL offers and clearer early playing time at Tennessee than at Ohio State. Regardless, Ohio State is giving it all to get the 5-star RB talent. From visiting the RB personally at his high school to host him for OV, the Buckeyes didn’t leave a chance to impress him. Even the RB felt it and expressed it, saying, “They really want me to be a Buckeye. What stood out most was OSU’s effort to not lose DDG.

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Despite having a chance to lose Bo Jackson, the Buckeyes aren’t ready to give up on DDG. In fact, a 2027 4-star defensive lineman, Karlos May, who committed to Ohio State this July, also tries to bring DDG into his class, writing, “This O-line class is the best in the nation. What are you waiting on, brudda? 🌰@DavidGG27.”

However, the RB’s family said spending time in Rocky Top is better than making a spot in a talent-crowded room. DDG’s uncle set the record straight.

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“If you compare Ohio State to Tennessee, Ohio State would remain Ohio State,” said Jean Agenor to On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “Tennessee may not be Ohio State the next 10 to 15 years, but your three years there could be the best years of Tennessee. Tennessee, it’s different.”

Now the recruiting race becomes a 50-50 situation for OSU. Though Rivals RPM favored the Buckeyes with around a 68% chance to secure DDG, Nakos’ prediction tells a different story. And if that comes true, Ohio State will take a big blow.

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“Losing him would not be like losing a guy like Mark Fletcher, because Georges has a rare combination of traits. Right, I’m not trying to say anything against Mark Fletcher. He’s good back in college right now. He’s one of the best in the country, but George is different. He already is a complete three-down back who embraces pass protection and contributes in the passing game on swing passes,” said Buckeye Huddle’s Jon Rhoades.

DG will announce his choice on July 22, a decision that will settle whether Ohio State’s late push and Howard’s plea were enough.