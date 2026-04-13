Former Nebraska CB Dies in Car Crash; Coach & Teammates Pay Heartbreaking Tribute

The entire Huskers nation went mute on April 12, 2026, after the passing of their star cornerback Chris Payton-Jones. He died at the age of 30 in a car accident in Gainesville, Florida, which shocked the entire sports world. Now, his coaches and teammates are left heartbroken as they express their sorrow.

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The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. on State Road 24 at NE 53rd Terrace. Reports said that his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck. The crash was grave and led to his death.

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During his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Payton-Jones played an important role on the team. He worked hard as a defensive player and showed strong dedication in every game. Payton-Jones also helped the team reach three bowl games, which showed his consistency and commitment. This left a lasting impact on his teammates and coaches, as the Huskers’ director of high school relations expressed his emotions and paid tribute to him on X.

“I am truly at a loss for words,” Kenny Wilhite said on X. “This young man is one of the greatest human beings I have ever met. The first time I met him, I knew he was destined for greatness. Gone too soon. Prayers to his family and son. RIH CJ.”

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Even his former Detroit Lions teammate and friend Kerryon Jones expressed his sorrow on X, saying, “RIP to a tremendous teammate and friend! Sad day.”

His teammates and coaches know the kind of talent he was and the impact he created on the field. But the journey was not that straight for him. Payton-Jones started his football journey in high school at Sandalwood. He graduated in 2014 and was the only one who later reached the NFL.

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In 2018, he entered the NFL as a free agent. He first joined the Detroit Lions, and even though the path was not easy, he kept working hard and did not give up. Because of his determination, he slowly made his way into the NFL. He later signed with the Arizona practice squad and worked his way up to earn a spot on the main 53-man team roster. This showed his strong effort and commitment to improving himself.

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His professional journey was a testament to his perseverance. After his NFL career, which spanned from 2018 to 2021 with five different teams, his passion for the game led him to the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023 and later the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2024, before he retired from professional football earlier this year.

But along with his football career, Payton-Jones did great work in the media and in his community. He started his own brand called Flashflix and slowly grew it into a well-known local media platform. Then his YouTube channel became popular and reached over 1.3 million views in about 18 months. Along with that, he was also one of those people who always believed in giving back to other people.

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Chris Peyton-Jones work beyond football

Beyond football, Payton-Jones also did great work in media and in his community. He started his own brand called Flashflix and slowly grew it into a well-known local media platform. His YouTube channel became popular and reached over 1.3 million views in about 18 months. This showed his creativity and hard work outside of football.

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He often went to high school football games and stayed connected with young players. He guided and mentored young videographers and also helped athletes learn skills, especially how to play as defensive backs. Even Pat Clark, who had coached Payton-Jones earlier at Sandalwood High School, also talked about the efforts Peyton-Jones had put in all these years.

“Chris was the hardest-working human being I’ve ever been around, a great player but an even better person. He was never the biggest or fastest, but he did things the right way, and the game paid him back for it,” Clark said.

“Ultimately, he was going to make his biggest impact off the field as he was transitioning to a career of service in media and development of young athletes. I credit Chris as a huge inspiration to my coaching career as I moved up in the ranks. He is everything you want in a student athlete.”

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The fact that he cared about others and their journey to success makes Chris Peyton-Jones’s passing more meaningful to every person he ever met. May his soul finally find peace.