Former NFL Coach Confirms Clemson Announcement to Dabo Swinney’s Camp

Clemson’s 2025 season didn’t end as expected, but head coach Dabo Swinney is already focused on making the next one count. As he looks ahead to 2026, the reset begins with his coaching staff. And the Tigers have already added a familiar piece, one with a strong connection to Swinney and valuable NFL experience.

Freddie Kitchens will join Swinney’s staff in an unpaid, volunteer role. The connection runs deep: Kitchens played quarterback at Alabama while Swinney was on the Crimson Tide coaching staff. That familiarity matters, but so does Kitchens’ extensive record.

Kitchens’ NFL experience brings instant credibility and a pro-level pipeline, making him a natural fit for Clemson. He served as the Cleveland Browns’ head coach in 2019, then spent time with four different NFL teams from 2006 to 2021. While his most recent pro stops came with the Giants in 2020 and 2021, that lone season in Cleveland ended at 6-10 and cost him the job.

But the blemishes on his resume didn’t stop there, as Bill Belichick later landed Kitchens at North Carolina, where the results still failed to materialize.

In 2025, the Tar Heels’ offense struggled, averaging just 19.2 PPG and 288.8 yards, both near the bottom of the FBS. With that, UNC finished 4-8, and change followed quickly with Kitchens’ dismissal. Bobby Petrino replaced him, closing another chapter and opening the door for a fresh role at Clemson. Despite those struggles, Kitchens’ experience still speaks volumes.

Imago Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens gestures to the officials during play against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half. (Joshua Gunter, cleveland.com)

He arrived at UNC in 2023 and quickly wore multiple hats. When Mack Brown was fired late in 2024, Kitchens stepped in as interim head coach. A year later, he took over as OC under Belichick in 2025. Before UNC, he spent 2022 as an analyst at South Carolina. To cap it off, he contributed to a Super Bowl appearance with the Arizona Cardinals as TEs coach in 2008 and later coordinated the NFL’s top-ranked offense in 2015.

That resume, paired with more than 25 years of coaching experience, makes him a fit on Dabo Swinney’s staff despite his recent firing. However, Kitchens will serve in an unpaid role at Clemson, presumably because of collecting buyout money from UNC.

Yet, the interesting part is that Dabo Swinney is turning back to another familiar face on his staff.

Dabo Swinney’s offense is returning to known hands

According to multiple reports, Clemson is expected to hire Chad Morris as its next offensive coordinator. It’s a reunion years in the making, as Morris previously ran the Tigers’ offense from 2011 to 2014, helping spark Clemson’s rise during the early Swinney era. Clemson’s Board of Trustees will review the move on Jan. 5, with AD Graham Neff presenting the compensation approval. But the hire comes after a frustrating 2025 season.

Clemson’s offense slipped badly, ranking near the bottom nationally in rushing and third-down efficiency. Here, Swinney made his priorities clear: run the ball better and finish drives.

Just like that, Morris replaces Garrett Riley, who was dismissed in late December. Interestingly, Morris brings experience, and plenty of it.

While this marks his third stint at Clemson, after also serving as an offensive analyst in 2023, he’s coached everywhere, from SMU and Arkansas as a head coach to Auburn, and even Texas high school football. Now, he returns with a reset ahead.

Now, with playmakers still in place, Swinney is betting that a familiar architect can help the Tigers find their offensive identity again.