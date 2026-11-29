The tape from Ohio Stadium still looks like something from a video game. Jeremiah Smith, listed at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, caught eight passes for 90 yards and three touchdowns as Ohio State shut out Michigan 45-0. He finished the regular season with 94 receptions, 1,572 yards and 20 touchdowns. The numbers cemented his place as the clear Heisman favorite and the top prospect on most 2027 NFL Draft boards.

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Physical traits like his rarely reach the college level, let alone dominate it this thoroughly. Yet one former NFL receiver who built his own career on precision rather than pure speed is already looking past the production.

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Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, the six-time Pro Bowler who made his living with crisp releases and sudden breaks, said Smith needs to polish his route running before he reaches the league. On Nightcap, the point landed with the bluntness that has defined his commentary for years.

“Everybody’s fast,” Johnson said while discussing the transition from college to the NFL. “Once you get to the NFL, everyone is just as good as you are. Everyone is just as fast as you are. So really, what makes someone great is how consistent you can be. It’s not about how fast, how strong you are. It’s how smart you are. Who has better technique. Those are the things that separate everybody.”

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Johnson has watched Smith closely since the receiver’s high school days at Chaminade-Madonna in Miami. He has called the skill set special and compared the size-speed combination to Julio Jones. The praise has never been empty.

At the same time, Johnson’s own career offered a clear reminder of what ultimately separated the productive from the dominant. He ran a 4.57 at the Combine and still became one of the best route runners of his era because he understood leverage, pad level, and how to sell one route before exploding into another.

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Smith has already shown flashes of that nuance. Ohio State coaches have noted improvements in his route detail this season, and film studies highlight his ability to set up defenders on double moves and accelerate out of breaks. He has forced missed tackles after the catch and won at the catch point with reliable hands.

Still, scouting reports consistently flag the same areas for refinement: sharper cuts on intermediate routes, more consistent hand technique against press, and greater suddenness when changing direction in short areas. Those details get magnified when every defensive back in the league is fast.

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Smith’s 2026 season included dominant showings against Illinois (12 catches, 217 yards, four touchdowns) and Iowa (11 catches, 206 yards, two scores). He produced against Michigan even in a game that was never competitive. The production has been historic. The next step, according to a receiver who once thrived by making defenders hesitate, is making every route look the same until it is not.

Johnson’s point was not a knock on the current tape. It was a warning about the environment Smith will enter. In the NFL, the 4.4 guys are everywhere. The ones who win consistently are the ones who control the chess match at the top of the route, who accelerate out of breaks without wasting steps, and who stay consistent when the coverage changes.