Former Notre Dame Star Lands Interim Head Coaching Role After Being Forced to End NFL Career at 30

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish and NFL linebacker Jaylon Smith has been named interim head coach at Fort Wayne North Side High School. Smith returns to his hometown, where he attended Bishop Luers High School before he began his NFL career. Smith takes over a program he already knew from the inside, having spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach on North Side’s staff.

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The move came amid a sudden leadership change at the school. Sixth-year head coach Ben Johnson was removed from the coaching staff just one game into the season, and longtime principal David West was also relieved of his position.

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Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Communications Manager Scott Murray confirmed the coaching change in a statement to WANE 15.

Imago Jaylon Smith, former Notre Dame football standout and current linebacker for the Las Vegas Raiders, at Jinya Ramen Bar on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in South Bend. Smith is a franchise partner with Jinya at the new South Bend location.

“Ben Johnson is no longer part of the football coaching staff at North Side,” the statement read. “Jaylon Smith will fill the head coach duties for now, with Larry Davis serving as assistant head coach. They will be supported by the assistant coaches.”

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Superintendent Mark Daniel also informed North Side families in a letter that Stephanie Leslie would step in as the interim principal. Leslie previously served as the assistant principal at Snider High School and replaces David West, who has led the school for the past seven years.

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The district has not provided a specific reason for either departure. Neither West nor Johnson was included in the personnel report presented to the Fort Wayne Community Schools board

The former NFL linebacker now steps into the head coaching role with a resume that extends beyond his two seasons on North Side’s staff. Even in his final year at Notre Dame in 2015, he led the conference with 69 solo tackles.

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The linebacker was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (No. 34) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He earned his one and only Pro Bowl honor in 2019, during his five-year stint with the Cowboys.

Smith’s NFL career was shaped by the knee injury that nearly derailed it before it began. In the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, he tore his ACL and LCL while suffering severe nerve damage that caused drop foot and kept him sidelined for his rookie season.

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He still fought his way back, eventually earning a major contract extension with Dallas. But the long-term effects gradually took their toll, with diminished explosiveness, coverage struggles and scheme changes contributing to his 2021 release.

Smith later had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants before he played his final NFL snap with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, recording two tackles on 25 defensive snaps. His NFL career ended at age 30 after his performance declined following his Pro Bowl season.

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Smith’s promotion gives North Side an experienced figure to guide the team through the transition. Though no timetable has been announced for a permanent head coach addition, Smith’s immediate task will be to stabilize the program, maintain continuity, and keep the Legends focused as the season moves forward.

Andrew Klein Turns to Jaylon Smith to Keep North Side Football on Track

Athletic Director Andrew Klein viewed Smith’s promotion as a move toward continuity rather than a complete change in direction of the school football program.

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His familiarity was a key factor in the decision, as Klein explained why Smith was chosen for the head coaching role.

“Obviously, the season has already started, so it’s about continuity and moving the ship forward,” Klein said, according to Victoria Jacobsen of The Journal Gazette.

Smith brings a resume that includes four consecutive Class 2A state titles at Bishop Luers, Indiana Mr. Football honors and Butkus Awards during his high school and collegiate years.

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Despite a 19-0 season-opening loss to East Noble on August 21, North Side entered the season with high expectations after returning three all-state players and six All-SAC selections.

With Smith now taking over, the Legends will look to regroup quickly and build on their potential when they visit New Haven this Friday, August 28.

mith’s NFL chapter may be over, but his football journey is far from it. Now, the hometown linebacker will lead North Side High School, tasked with steering the program through a sudden season shake-up.