Former Ohio State CB Settles Jeremiah Smith Debate With Bold Verdict

Over the years, Ohio State has produced countless S-tier stars on both sides of the football, making it almost impossible for fans to resist imagining dream one-on-one matchups across different eras. That is exactly the debate former Buckeye lockdown cornerback Jeff Okudah found himself in when 10TV Columbus’ Adam King asked whether he could beat college football’s best wideout of the last 25 years, Jeremiah Smith in a one-on-one matchup. The former All-American CB thought about it for a while and gave his 2 cents.

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“I’d like to say it would definitely be competitive,” Jeff Okudah said after putting some thoughts into it.

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Unlike many, Okudah didn’t play the “back in my day” card or claim he would lock the young receiver down outright. By keeping it completely real, he showed everyone just how highly he thinks of Smith’s talent.

Not going to lie, as much talented as Jeremiah is, Okudah’s being a tad bit humble.

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Jeff Okudah was a once-in-a-decade caliber lockdown cornerback. He was apparently heralded as the best cornerback prospect since Jalen Ramsey or Patrick Peterson.

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During his dominant run, Okudah never allowed more than 50 receiving yards in a single game and held opposing quarterbacks to a miserable 39% completion rate when targeting him.

Pro scouts rated his technical footwork and press-man coverage skills higher than those of previous Buckeye first-rounders Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward. He was supposed to be one of the best CBs in NFL history after getting drafted by the Lions as the third overall pick in the 2021 Draft.

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Things started going downhill in his very first year due to a toxic mix of bad coaching and terrible luck. He was drafted by Matt Patricia, a head coach who ran a notoriously rigid, predictable defensive scheme that forced cornerbacks to cover receivers one-on-one with almost zero help. On top of that, COVID-19 didn’t help his case.

Then COVID-19 made things even worse. Okudah missed a normal offseason, minicamps, and preseason, so he had very little to no time to get ready for the NFL. He was then thrown into a tough matchup against Davante Adams in just Week 2.

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The biggest problem, though, was injuries. His rookie season ended early because of core muscle surgery. He came back ready for his second season, but tore his Achilles in the very first game of 2021. Since then, he has struggled to cash in on his potential.

In the end, this conversation showed that Smith has earned the respect of one of Ohio State’s best defensive players.

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Okudah basically gave the young receiver a stamp of approval. He believes Smith is a generational talent, just like he was. It also confirmed what many Ohio State fans already believed: prime Jeff Okudah against Jeremiah Smith would be one of the best dream matchups one could ever ask for.

Not only that, he also gave his thoughts on the Buckeyes DB room.

Okudah’s all in on Ohio State’s 2026 DB room

“I’m really excited by the squad. As always, I’m always looking at the DBs. Devin Sanchez, a Texas guy, I think he’s gonna have a special year. Jermaine Matthews, I think he’s gonna have a tremendous year as well,” Okudah said. “I think they’re building something that’s really special, so I’m excited. I’m excited to see what they can do.”

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Even though the Buckeyes lost a couple of guys from the DB department to the draft, Okudah’s still confident in Sanchez and Matthews.

Sanchez enters 2026 as one of the most hyped young defenders in the entire country. He arrived in Columbus as a five-star prospect and the consensus No. 1 cornerback in the nation out of North Shore High School in Houston. After playing a couple of reps here and there, Sanchez publicly declared over the summer that he expects to be one of the “best corners in the nation.”

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Analysts project him to take over the crucial CB1 role.

Same goes for Jermaine.

At 5-foot-11, he is a bit smaller than Sanchez, but it’s hard to overlook the talent he possesses.

Matthews turned down the 2026 NFL Draft to return for his senior season and raise his draft stock. During the fifteen spring practices, he mostly went against Jeremiah Smith and apparently gave him a tough time. If he continues his spring practice form into the upcoming season, it shouldn’t take much longer for an NFL team to take a flyer on him in the early rounds of the 2027 NFL Draft.