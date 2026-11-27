DJ Jacobs, the crown jewel of Ohio State’s 2027 recruiting class, announced his decommitment Thursday. The fact that he landed at Miami just hours later made it worse. As fans try to make sense of the flip, Oregon DB Na’eem Offord, a former five-star Buckeyes recruit himself, has offered a rather pointed explanation for why the edge rusher might have walked away from Ryan Day’s program.

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The whole thing started with a post on X. A fan shared two old messages from DJ Jacobs, including one from December 30 that read, “Lets Do it Buckeye Family!” A few days later, on January 4, Jacobs was still trying to shut down the speculation surrounding his recruitment.

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“All these story’s need to stop I’m 100% committed to Ohio State,” he wrote.

Those posts now look different and Na’eem Offord certainly thought so.

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“Maybe if the staff outside of coach Walt made me feel wanted I would’ve stayed nun against the fans loved em😂🤷🏽‍♂️” he responded.

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That comment comes from someone who knows the Ohio State recruiting process firsthand. Na’eem Offord was once committed to the Buckeyes before changing his mind. He was one of the biggest defensive recruiting prizes in the 2025 class. The five-star CB from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, initially chose Ryan Day’s team in February 2024. By National Signing Day that December, however, he was headed to Oregon.

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His latest comments point to a familiar issue. Offord specifically singled out CBs coach Tim Walton, whom he called “Coach Walt,” while suggesting that the rest of Ohio State’s staff didn’t do enough to make him feel wanted. He wasn’t blaming Buckeyes fans or dismissing his experience in Columbus. His frustration was directed at the people responsible for recruiting him.

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Now DJ Jacobs has taken a similar exit, although his decision has its own story. The 6’5, 235-pound No. 1 edge rusher had been committed to Ohio State since December 2025. He originally picked the Buckeyes over a crowded field that included Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas.

As a junior, Jacobs recorded 102 tackles, 16 sacks and 24 tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles. The year before, he finished with 112 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Losing that kind of player hurts, especially this close to the early signing period, with a visit to Saturday’s Michigan game already planned.

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Miami didn’t waste much time turning DJ Jacobs’ departure into a recruiting victory. 247Sports’ Tom Loy reported that the Georgia standout had committed to the Hurricanes hours after leaving Ohio State. And it seems Miami had always occupied a special place in his recruitment.

“I always grew up a fan of Miami,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Mark Richt played there, and he’s my godfather. I love the staff, and everything is great at Miami. They’ve always been up there for me. As a kid, I dreamed of playing for Miami.”

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He also gave a shout-out to DL coach Jason Taylor, whose reputation for developing defensive talent and preparing players for the NFL appealed to him. DJ Jacobs also praised head coach Mario Cristobal, crediting him with rebuilding Miami and creating an environment where the people inside the program mattered.

The Hurricanes have plenty going for them. Mario Cristobal has Miami sitting at 10-1, ranked No. 7 in the latest CFP rankings, with an ACC Championship Game appearance against Wake Forest ahead.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is dealing with a season that has gone badly off course. At 7-4 and ranked No. 21, the Buckeyes are nowhere near where they expected to be. Their 2027 recruiting class has also slipped to No. 6, with 22 commitments.

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One decommitment doesn’t define a program, of course. But when a former five-star recruit publicly questions how the staff treats prospects, and another top-ranked player heads elsewhere, Ryan Day has a bigger problem than a missing name on his recruiting board.