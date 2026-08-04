Former Ohio State Commit Dies at 28 After Heart Condition Ended Football Career

There was a point when George Hill looked like he might be the next homegrown RB to wear scarlet and gray. The Hubbard, Ohio, standout was once committed to Ohio State for more than a year, spent time around the program, attended camps in Columbus, and even tried helping the Buckeyes recruit his Hubbard teammate, L.J. Scott. Life, though, had other plans.

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George Hill, who later signed with Pittsburgh, passed away on July 28 at the age of 28, the Panthers announced Monday. No official cause of death was released. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi shared the news in a heartfelt statement.

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“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of George Hill,” he wrote. “Although his time on the field was cut short, George remained an important part of our Pitt family. He earned his degree and went on to build a successful career and life for himself. He was tough, resilient, and will forever be a Panther. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

For Ohio State fans who followed recruiting a decade ago, George Hill’s name brings back memories of one of the state’s most coveted prospects whose football story never got the ending anyone expected. His recruitment had plenty of twists before he ever arrived on a college campus.

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Rated a 4-star prospect and the No. 153 overall player in the 2016 class by the 247Sports Composite, George Hill had offers from nearly every major program in the Midwest. Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Pittsburgh all wanted him.

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Ohio State landed his verbal commitment in June 2014 after an unofficial visit. He remained pledged for about 15 months, attending Friday Night Lights camp and returning for more visits as the relationship continued. But as questions surfaced about where George Hill fit into the Buckeyes’ plans, he backed away from his pledge in October 2015.

Two months later, he committed to Pittsburgh, where Pat Narduzzi’s long-standing relationship with the Ohio native proved decisive. Recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong noted at the time that the head coach had built trust with George Hill dating back to his years on Michigan State’s staff. He signed with the Panthers in February 2016, believing the next chapter was finally beginning. That chance disappeared almost as soon as it showed up.

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A few months after getting to Pittsburgh, George Hill went through the same heart screenings every incoming athlete takes. Pitt’s medical staff uses EKGs and echocardiograms to catch problems that might otherwise go unnoticed. That’s when doctors found a pre-existing heart condition. The verdict was that he couldn’t keep playing. And so, before he ever suited up for a game, his football career was over.

Cardiologist Dr. Timothy Wong of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center estimated that only about two percent of college athletes are diagnosed with career-ending heart disorders. George Hill happened to be one of them. The cruel part of his story is that many fans remember him for what never happened.

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More than the football he never got to play

George Hill never carried the football at Ohio State. He never suited up for Pittsburgh. But those who knew him remember something bigger than recruiting rankings. Hubbard High School called him “one of the most prolific athletes in our school’s history.” He earned all-state honors in both football and track and left behind what the school described as a lasting legacy built on talent, determination, and accomplishment.

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“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, former teammates, and everyone who knew and loved him during this incredibly difficult time,” the school wrote. “Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”

The football dream was taken away too soon, but George Hill stayed at Pitt, earned his college degree, and built a life beyond the sport. His football career ended at 18 because doctors found something others might have missed. Ten years later, the programs that recruited him and the community that watched him grow remember not the player who never got his chance, but the person who left a lasting impression after the games stopped.

