Former Ohio State DB Claims Mental Disorder & Avoids 21-Year Prison Sentence After Series of Crimes

Former Ohio State DB Marcus Williamson has been handed relief by the court in bank robbery crimes. After the DB pleaded guilty, a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge gave a reversed judgment on Thursday due to Williamson’s mental state when the crimes happened.

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At his sentencing hearing, Williamson acknowledged that he had received a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder and had been off his medication during a 2024 crime spree. Per the new order, Williamson will avoid a 19- to 21.5-year prison sentence. The judge has suspended the time in favor of mental health probation.

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The incidents date back to 2024, when Williamson was charged with bank robbery. The string of robberies began on March 7, 2024, and lasted until his capture on April 24, 2024. He allegedly robbed 9 separate banks in a span of 7 weeks.

According to prosecutors, Williamson followed a precise modus operandi for each hit. He arrived at the locations driving the same Jeep. He wore a mask and latex gloves to shield his identity and prevent fingerprint tracking. Williamson did not use any weapon to get the money. He would rather use written notes.

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The Columbus Police Department linked the pattern of the escalating robberies to Williamson’s vehicle. They laid a trap to catch him in action, secretly placing a GPS device in his jeep. On April 24, police monitored the tracker in real-time as the Jeep pulled up to a Franklin County bank. Officers waited for the active robbery to take place and arrested Williamson on-site immediately after he walked out.

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During his trial, Williamson’s attorney, Colin Benton, revealed his dark and rather sad secret to the jury. He stated that Williamson was in a severe mental crisis and was actively attempting “suicide by cop.” He targeted financial institutions under the belief that the high-stakes environment would eventually force responding police officers to shoot and kill him.

On August 6, when the judge was contemplating his 21-year sentence, he opened up about his condition. He addressed Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Sheryl Munson directly in the courtroom. Williamson explained that his diagnosis underlay his behavior but acknowledged that he was personally responsible for managing it.

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“I failed to set the right example for how to handle oneself in crises, and for that I have no one to blame but myself. It’s no secret I’ve spent much of my adulthood struggling with my mental health. And while I’m not responsible for my diagnoses, I am responsible for taking care of it,” Williamson said on August 6.

The new punishment given to Marcus Williamson

Looking at the situation, the judge changed his sentence. Because his crimes were explicitly linked to his unmanaged schizoaffective disorder, the court placed him in the specialized RISE program.

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This program ensures rigorous, court-monitored psychiatric care rather than punishment behind bars for high-risk inmates. The new punishment replaces immediate prison time with four years of intensive probation under a specialized mental health docket.

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The court also placed William under strict house arrest and required him to wear a GPS ankle monitor. It also banned him from entering any financial institution or bank for the foreseeable future. Williamson will have to pay back more than $14,000 to the affected victims and banks.

It is not a total jail-free card for Williamson. There is an ultimatum to this punishment. He is still subject to a 19- to 21.5-year “reserved” prison sentence. This means that if he commits a new crime, skips his mental health treatments, or violates any rule of his four-year probation, he will have to serve his full sentence.