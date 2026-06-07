Former Ohio State Football Player Issues Public Apology One Day After Arrest: ‘This is Not Who I Am’

One bad decision can wipe away years of hard-earned respect in just hours. That’s the painful reality Jonathon Cooper, a former Ohio State linebacker and current Denver Broncos outside linebacker, is living with now. For Buckeye fans and everyone who followed his rise, watching this unfold is tough, because he wasn’t just a player; he was the team’s steady leader, the guy who held the room together. And yet, there’s something human in what he did next: he didn’t hide. He stepped forward and owned it.

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Cooper was arrested Thursday evening in Colorado on domestic violence charges and booked Friday morning into Douglas County Jail. According to police and jail records, Cooper was taken to the Douglas County Jail on one count of criminal mischief and two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence.

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A dispute over cheating allegations turned physical when both Cooper and Fiegen damaged each other’s phones. According to a police affidavit, the disagreement started because of cheating allegations. During the confrontation, both Cooper’s phone and Fiegen’s phone were damaged. After investigating the situation, the police arrested both Cooper and Fiegen.

The incident not only shook the entire football community but also left a lasting impact on Cooper’s career. He knows the damage he did to himself, and he apologises for that publicly on his IG story on June 6, a day after his arrest. First, he added a verse from the Bible that reads, “Ephesians, Do not let your anger lead you into sin (4.26).” Then, it followed with a message.

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“I apologize to my family, to my friends, and to my community… and so many others,” Cooper said. “I realize posting a bible. A quote right after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay, sincerely. I apologize. This situation is not who I am.”

The apology can’t dismiss the fact that the allegations are serious. As per TMZ Sports, Cooper’s girlfriend, Fiegen, said that he grabbed her by the neck with one hand, lifted her off the ground, and held her against a wall while taking back his phone. She claimed he kept her there for about a minute before letting her go.

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Imago Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) runs off the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Fiegen further told police that Cooper then picked her up and threw her to the floor three separate times. She said the situation became even more frightening when Cooper punched a wall near her face. It is important to note that these details come from Fiegen’s allegations in the police affidavit. Cooper gave a different account to officers, saying he only held her arms to recover his phone and later used his neck against hers to stop her from taking it again.

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The competing accounts leave the truth unclear, but Cooper’s reputation, built over years at Ohio State, is now in jeopardy, something that he built from scratch at Ohio State.

Jonathon Cooper joined the Buckeyes in 2016, but his career was not that easy. He dealt with several injuries, including a major one in 2019 that limited him to only four games. Despite those setbacks, Cooper never gave up and worked hard to return to the field. His best season came in 2020. He earned second-team All-American honors and helped lead Ohio State to the national championship game.

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During his final season, he became the first player in Ohio State history to wear the special Block O jersey. On the field, Cooper finished his Buckeye career with 45 games played, including 25 starts. He recorded 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks.

What’s shocking is that he even participated in Ohio State’s Buckeyes Go International service-learning program. Because of all these successes and his work off the field, his legal dispute came as a shock to fans. Now it might take a toll on his pro career.

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Jonathan Cooper’s NFL future is in trouble

Jonathon Cooper entered the NFL in 2021 as a seventh-round draft pick. However, he worked hard and exceeded expectations. Since joining the league, he has played in 64 games, started 48 of them from 2021-24, made more than 200 tackles, and recorded 23.5 sacks. But a perfect performance on the field can’t overpower his off-field mess.

The NFL takes domestic violence charges very seriously, as something of this sort happened to Ray Rice, too. He was one of the NFL’s top running backs and played for the Baltimore Ravens. In 2014, a video came out showing him punching his fiancée inside an elevator. The video quickly spread and caused major public backlash.

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After the video became public, the Ravens immediately released Rice from the team. The NFL also suspended him indefinitely. Although Rice later won an appeal against the suspension, no NFL team signed him again.

Now that he has apologized, let’s see if that helps him with his football career in the future, or if the Broncos take a different turn to save their reputation.