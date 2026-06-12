Former Ohio State LB Indicted on First-Degree Murder Charge

The last time many Ohio State fans thought about Darron Lee, they might have pictured him crashing through Alabama’s offensive line in New Orleans in 2015. That night, he looked destined for football stardom. The Buckeyes LB was everywhere during Ohio State’s Sugar Bowl win over the Tide earning Defensive MVP honors. More than a decade later, his name is back in headlines for reasons no one could have imagined.

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As Bucknuts247 reported, Darron Lee, 31, has been formally indicted on a first-degree murder charge in Hamilton County, Tennessee. The indictment comes months after he was arrested in February following the death of his girlfriend, Gabriela Perpetuo. At that time, deputies were called to a home near Ooltewah Elementary School after reports of an unresponsive woman.

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Back then, first responders tried to save Perpetuo but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Now, after reviewing the evidence, a Hamilton County grand jury has formally charged Darron Lee with first-degree murder. And the allegations outlined in court records are severe. A medical examiner determined Perpetuo died from multiple blunt-force injuries. There were 12 separate injuries, including hematomas, fractures, and stab wounds as the autopsy revealed.

Now, it’s not just the murder but Darron Lee allegedly tried to tamper evidence. It was reported that he used ChatGPT to search for information about helping an unresponsive person and asking questions related to injuries that could result from a shower fall.

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However, investigators didn’t believe that story lined up. They became convinced that the evidence pointed to something more serious than an accidental fall in the shower. They pointed to injuries on Darron Lee’s hands that suggest a physical struggle may have taken place.

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With that in mind, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said prosecutors decided to drop a separate evidence-tampering charge and concentrate on the murder case. The first-degree murder charge carries the possibility of a life sentence if Darron Lee is convicted. It remains to be seen if prosecutors will pursue the death sentence.

It’s hard to imagine how a once successful football player could fall into a pit as deep as this. During Ohio State’s title winning 2014 season, he made 81 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks turning himself into one of the Buckeyes breakout stars. That’s why he was drafted so high in the NFL Draft despite entering college as a 3-star. The New York Jets selected him as the 20th overall pick in 2016.

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Over the next five seasons, he spent time with the Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills. He played 58 games and even earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Chiefs championship-winning roster. His playing career, however, gradually drifted out of the spotlight. By the time the current Tennessee case emerged, football was no longer the biggest story connected to Darron Lee’s name.

Darron Lee already had previous legal issues

The recent murder indictment has also renewed attention on legal trouble Darron Lee faced before this case. In 2023, Ohio authorities charged him in connection with allegations made by two different women. One incident stemmed from a reported dispute at a residence in Dublin, Ohio, where a woman accused Lee of assaulting her during an argument. During that investigation, police also reviewed claims from another woman who alleged Lee had assaulted and threatened her during an earlier encounter.

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The accusations led to multiple charges and further scrutiny of the former NFL linebacker. Ultimately, court records show Darron Lee pleaded guilty to attempted assault. He was ordered to pay a fine, placed on probation, and subjected to a no-contact order. Those cases resurfaced after his February arrest because authorities said he was still serving probation at the time.

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But the bigger story is now unfolding in Tennessee. With a grand jury indictment in place, the case is moving to its next phase. As with any criminal case, the indictment is an accusation, not a finding of guilt, and Darron Lee will have the opportunity to defend himself against the charges.