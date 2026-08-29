Former Ohio State National Champion Warns of Major Issues With Ryan Day’s Team Flying Under the Radar

On paper, Ohio State looks like an unstoppable machine heading into the season. But former Buckeye national champion Joshua Perry sees a dangerous trap. While most analysts have Columbus already planning a championship parade, Perry warns that unnoticed roster cracks could easily turn this dream season into a shocking 9-3 nightmare that misses the College Football Playoff entirely.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, Perry made it clear that roster rankings do not win games in the Big Ten. He pointed directly at two areas fans are ignoring: a rebuilt defense and an offensive line that got pushed around late last year.



ADVERTISEMENT

“[Ohio State’s] replacing a ton on defense. The offensive line didn’t play very well at the end of last year. Now they have a lot coming back, but I still need to see that to believe it. The running back room is a little bit younger,” Perry said.



For Perry, two of the most obvious dominoes that could derail the Buckeyes’ campaign are the same areas that caused problems during their playoff run last season: the offensive line and the loss of key defensive production.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes are entering this season without big-production, proven names like Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, Kayden McDonald, and a few others. Although they brought in players like Beau Atkinson, James Smith, and Qua Russaw from Bama, the Buckeyes have only three starters returning from last year’s squad: Jaylen McClain, Kenyatta Jackson Jr., and Jermaine Matthews Jr.

That defensive turnover puts massive pressure on the offensive line to control games. Last season ended on a bitter note when the Buckeyes got dominated up front in high-stakes games. If this front five cannot generate push in key moments, Ohio State’s offense becomes completely predictable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the challenge is the arrival of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith brings a heavy, physical playbook that demands seamless blocking and precise execution. Learning a new offense while breaking in fresh backfield contributors means the Buckeyes could suffer costly early-season missteps while trying to find their identity.

The backfield carries its own set of questions. Young runners Bo Jackson and Isaiah West missed crucial spring reps while recovering from injuries. Coming back over the summer is one thing, but getting hit at full speed in conference play is another. A slow start from the running game leaves the team dangerously exposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

That pressure falls straight onto the passing attack. Everyone knows wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is a game-changer, but defenses will gladly double-team him all afternoon if no one else proves they can beat single coverage. Players like Brandon Inniss must step up immediately, or this offense risks becoming a predictable one-man show.

Even if Day fixes these camp issues, the 2026 schedule offers zero room for error. Analysts rank this as one of the toughest slates in the nation, featuring half a dozen ranked opponents. The real test comes during a brutal autumn stretch: a tough road game at Indiana, a cross-country flight to face USC in Los Angeles on Halloween, and a quick return home to battle Oregon. Any head coach looking at that gauntlet knows one off-night can ruin a season.

ADVERTISEMENT





Because of all these hidden red flags, Perry warns that Ohio State fans are living in a bit of a fantasy world by assuming a deep College Football Playoff run is guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a world where they might be 10 and two; they could be nine and three. Can they make it into the playoffs with that resume? I don’t know. Could they fall short and maybe have an early exit? Potentially, they’re going to be talented, but I see some issues in the preseason that a lot of people aren’t addressing right now,” Perry said.

Whether the Buckeyes come through is entirely up to how fast and dynamic Ryan Day and Arthur Smith can be in fixing these underlying camp problems. Considering the schedule, even one misstep at any of the concerning positions might actually cost the Buckeyes their playoff ticket.