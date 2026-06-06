Former Ohio State Starting LB Arrested in Colorado

He was there at practice earlier in the week, going through offseason work and preparing for another season. No one knew what was waiting around the corner. Just days after taking part in the Denver Broncos’ offseason program, former Ohio State LB Jonathon Cooper found himself making headlines for unwanted reasons. For Buckeye fans who saw his rise in Columbus, this is especially hard to believe considering he was one of the program’s most respected leaders.

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According to The Denver Post, Jonathan Cooper was arrested Thursday night in Colorado on domestic violence-related charges stemming from an incident that occurred late evening. He was booked into Douglas County Jail early Friday morning after being arrested by Parker Police.

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Per reports, the incident stemmed from an argument between Jonathan Cooper and his girlfriend of about four years. Both individuals were arrested following the dispute. Court records show the 28-year-old is facing multiple charges and appeared before a judge Friday. He was later released on personal recognizance and is scheduled for additional court proceedings early next week.

For now, the legal process is just beginning. Still, for Ohio State fans, seeing Jonathan Cooper’s name attached to this kind of story is difficult because of everything he represented during his time in Columbus. Because the Gahanna native was one of the top Buckeyes ever.

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Jonathan Cooper arrived at Ohio State in 2016 as a 5-star recruit from Gahanna. But his Buckeye career wasn’t always smooth. He had to fight injuries such as the one in 2019 that limited him to just four games. Still, he didn’t fold and eventually, he wrote one of the most respected comeback stories inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

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By 2020, Jonathan Cooper was playing the best football of his career. He earned second-team All-American honors, helped lead Ohio State to the national championship game, and became one of the best leaders inside the locker room. He earned enough respect from his teammates who trusted him enough to name him team captain both for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He even became the first player ever chosen to wear Ohio State’s Block O jersey during his final season.

Jonathan Cooper finished his Buckeye career appearing in 45 games with 25 starts, recording 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. Off the field, he was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, graduated with a degree in consumer and family financial studies, and even participated in Ohio State’s Buckeyes Go International service-learning program, further strengthening his reputation as one of the program’s model student-athletes. That’s why this latest story feels so unexpected.

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What will happen to Jonathan Cooper now?

The legal case is one part of the story but what happens next depends on the league and his current team. The Broncos released a brief statement Friday morning acknowledging the situation.

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“We are aware of the matter and are gathering more information,” the statement read.

Whether Jonathan Cooper eventually faces discipline under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy remains unknown. The NFL also confirmed it is monitoring developments. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the NFL is aware of the matter and has been in contact with the Broncos, where he’s become an important piece of the team’s defense.

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After entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2021, Jonathan Cooper showed everyone why he was a star at Ohio State. Since entering the league, he has appeared in 64 games, made 48 starts, recorded more than 200 tackles, and posted 23.5 career sacks. In fact, his sack production ranks among the best in the NFL for players selected in the seventh round. It’s not difficult to understand why the Broncos gave him a four-year, $60 million contract extension.

That’s why this latest headline around Jonathan Cooper raises eyebrows. For now, the courts will determine what happens next legally while the NFL and Broncos will decide whether any football-related consequences follow.