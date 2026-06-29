The 2025 season was the year Buckeyes WRs rightfully snatched, once and for all, their ‘WRU’ title back from LSU after the Tigers’ little motion in 2024. Chris Olave had a bounce-back year with 1,163 yards, Emeka Egbuka showed us why he was worthy of a first-round draft pick, and many more. Obviously, of all the Buckeye WR alumni, Jaxon Smith had one of the best seasons of all time. After helping the Seahawks win their first-ever Super Bowl since 2013, the league is officially giving him his well-deserved flowers for the upcoming season.

Since the sophomore WR took home the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award at the annual NFL Honors ceremony in February, the word is, the NFL’s actually inscribing the Gold Shield patch on his jersey.

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It is a sleek, premium metallic emblem that replaces the usual red, white, and blue NFL shield stitched right onto his center collar. That’s what 1,789 yards, 119 receptions, and 10 touchdowns will get you. The patch acts as a dynamic badge of honor for the world to see.

The league actually started this 1-year Gold Shield tradition to celebrate the reigning winners of the five biggest individual AP awards from the previous season. Only 5 players out of nearly 1,700 on active NFL rosters get the privilege to wear it each autumn.

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Alongside JSN, superstars like MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford and Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett will be rocking the gold patch all through the 18-week 2026 season schedule.

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The exclusive 5-man club is rounded out by the top dynamic rookies from the prior draft class, including Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan and Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger.

Seattle made sure to reward their star playmaker for his historic breakout year. In March 2026, the Seahawks locked him down with a four-year, $168.8 million contract extension. This deal technically keeps him in Seattle for the next six seasons and temporarily made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history by annual average ($42m).

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Even more impressive, the team guaranteed $120 million of the total value upfront, including a staggering $35 million signing bonus check.

According to Rio West Gaming, JSN’s gold patch will be visible on his character in the upcoming Madden 27 video game. However, unlike the permanent, career-long jersey patches worn by Walter Payton Man of the Year winners, players only get to wear this gold shield for one season. If JSN wants to continue wearing after the 2026 season, he might have to run it back again next season.

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It is safe to say JSN has officially achieved absolute NFL superstardom before even celebrating his 25th birthday. He joins an incredibly exclusive, elite club of football icons who have managed to win a league receiving title, an Offensive Player of the Year trophy, and a Lombardi trophy all in a single season.

Seahawks fans got plenty to look forward to as he takes the field for training camp to defend his crown with that gold badge proudly pinned to his chest.

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Can JSN run it back next season?

Honestly, it’s quite possible, but it is definitely going to be a much tougher mountain to climb this time around.

Now that he is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, defensive coordinators are spending their entire summer figuring out how to stop him. He is going to see an obscene amount of double-teams and extra safety help standard every single week.

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That means his monster 1,793-yard stat line might naturally take a little hit. Apart from that, the offensive coordinator who drew up all his explosive plays last year, Klint Kubiak, left the team to become a head coach elsewhere. It’s too early to say anything about Brian Fleury, the guy who’s taking over the Seahawks offense.

The ground game is another giant question mark that could directly impact how much room JSN has to run. Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III packed his bags in free agency, and his backup Zach Charbonnet is out until December with a torn ACL. That leaves a ton of pressure on rookie Jadarian Price to establish the run game.

If defenses don’t respect Seattle’s rushing attack, they are just going to drop back and do everything in their power to stop JSN from catching anything downfield. End of the day, his raw numbers might dip a bit, but that shouldn’t take anything from him.