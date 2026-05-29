Former Ohio State WR Retires at 28 Following Eight-Figure NFL Career and Super Bowl Win

A decade ago, anyone would’ve thought Parris Campbell would last a long time in the NFL. After all, this 4.31-second speedster was a promising player at Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win a national championship and later secured a Super Bowl LIX win in the NFL. But now, at just 28, he’s leaving it all behind.

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“#Cowboys WR Parris Campbell is retiring from the NFL,” NFL reporter Ari Meirov broke the news on X. “The former Ohio State standout was a 2nd-round pick by the Colts in 2019 and also spent time with the Giants and Eagles, winning a Super Bowl in Philadelphia.”

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For a player whose NFL career constantly felt interrupted by injuries and roster shuffles, Parris Campbell still exits the league with a Super Bowl ring and $10.67 million in career earnings. That’s lucrative for a seven-year run. But it’s interesting how quickly the end arrived.

Most people who work their whole lives never see ten million dollars. Parris Campbell made that much in just seven years, which is enough to buy a house, send every child in his family to college, and still have money left over. He didn’t just play, but earned his security before the game took more than it gave.

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Parris Campbell spent the 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys after signing a one-year deal. But then, he only saw action in one game all season, eight snaps against the Carolina Panthers with zero catches and just one assisted tackle. It took nearly 14 months without recording an NFL reception before he decided it was time to shut it down.

Here’s the thing that makes this retirement hit hard. Campbell hadn’t caught a single pass in nearly 14 months. For a wide receiver, that’s like a singer going a year without singing a note. The body remembers what the mind wants to keep doing, but sometimes the legs just give up. That’s why he walked away before turning 29 while he still could, not because he had to.

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Still, reducing his career to injuries and fading opportunities would miss the point, because his football resume is much bigger than that. At Ohio State, Parris Campbell was a standout before the NFL came calling. He arrived as one of the elite players in the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, helping them win the first CFP National Championship that season.

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By the end of his college career, Parris Campbell had turned himself into one of the most productive receivers in school history. His 2018 season is proof, where he recorded 90 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, setting a school record for catches in a single season.

Still, one of the biggest plays came from his final game against Michigan when Dwayne Haskins threw Parris Campbell a push pass near the backfield. While the Wolverines’ defense thought they had leverage, he reversed field near the sideline and had a 78-yard TD sprint, finishing with 192 receiving yards.

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Parris Campbell did that stuff constantly during his final year in Columbus. He crossed 100 yards against Tulane and Indiana, too. He caught at least one pass in his final 27 games as a Buckeye and left school ranked seventh in receptions and 15th in receiving yards in program history.

Then, in the return game, he averaged 27.8 yards per kickoff return in 2016 and tied a 52-year-old Ohio State record with a 30.4 career kickoff return average. All these make the NFL journey both successful and incomplete.

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Parris Campbell’s NFL journey has been a mixed bag of frustration and achievement

The Indianapolis Colts selected Parris Campbell in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, hoping he would be the star he was at Ohio State. But injuries came and never really left. He suffered hamstring injuries, foot problems, and knee setbacks. His first four years were marked by recovery and comebacks. Yet there were still good moments.

In 2021, Campbell scored a 51-yard TD against the Houston Texans after catching a deep pass from Carson Wentz and blowing past the secondary with his speed. Then came his healthiest NFL season in 2022, when he finally played all 17 games, recording 63 catches for 623 yards and three scores. Then he spent 2023 with the Giants and joined the Eagles in 2024, where he became part of the Super Bowl LIX championship team. That ring changes how his career is remembered because he found closure despite a relatively short stint.

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While injuries prevented Parris Campbell from becoming the NFL star many projected, nobody who watched him at Ohio State will forget how dangerous he once was. And now he walks away from football before turning 30 with financial security and a championship.