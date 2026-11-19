Sometimes, all a player needs is another shot, and the UFL is providing exactly that. Diego Pavia and several others have found a route back into professional football through the league. Now, former Ohio State WR Xavier Johnson is getting his opportunity after the Bengals showed him the door.

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Former Ohio State WR Xavier Johnson’s career has taken another turn after he was selected by the Rhode Island Breakers with the 92nd overall pick in the 2027 UFL Draft, according to Dan Hope. The selection gives the 27-year-old another opportunity to showcase his skills after the Cincinnati Bengals released him during their final roster cuts in August.

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His selection in the 12th round of the draft gives him another opportunity to revive his NFL career after two seasons of trying to establish himself in the league. During that time, Johnson had stints with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals but never made a regular-season appearance.

After spending several years at Ohio State, Johnson’s first NFL opportunity came in May 2024, when he joined the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. However, that stint did not last long, as Buffalo released him in August of the same year.

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Johnson subsequently joined the Houston Texans’ practice squad, where he spent the entirety of his rookie season. Houston rewarded him with a reserve/future contract in January 2025, but his stint with the franchise came to an end later that year after he was waived with an injury designation in August.

After failing to secure a regular-season opportunity in Houston, Johnson found another opening with the Cincinnati Bengals, who signed him to their practice squad on December 10, 2025.

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The Bengals also handed him a reserve/future contract on January 5, 2026, but his third stint with an NFL franchise also proved short-lived, as Cincinnati waived him during its final roster cuts on August 30, 2026.

The NFL may have shut its doors on Johnson for now, but that does not diminish what he brings to the field. His versatility and production at Ohio State explain why he has continued to earn opportunities at the professional level.

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Johnson arrived in Columbus as a preferred walk-on in 2018 and spent six seasons with the Buckeyes, carving out a role across multiple positions. He appeared in 54 games, finishing his college career with 26 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns, along with 44 carries for 353 yards and one rushing score. He also contributed on special teams, returning 28 kickoffs for 601 yards.

His journey at Ohio State was anything but a cakewalk. He entered the program without a scholarship and had to work his way up to become a key part of the team. His efforts eventually paid off when he earned a scholarship in 2021.

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Speaking after Ohio State’s pro day in April 2024, Johnson addressed the obstacles he had faced throughout his career.

“For me, it’s been the situation my entire life where I’ve just been in an uphill battle,” he said. Rather than allowing the lack of an NFL Scouting Combine invitation to discourage him, he explained that he viewed it as another opportunity to prove himself. “It’s like, ‘OK, I just gotta work harder. I gotta continue to trust him.’”

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Johnson also made it clear that he was willing to embrace whatever role an NFL team offered.

“I think my main thing is when I walk in that door, I’m gonna be ready to do anything and everything from special teams to playing on that first day as a receiver, playing as a running back,” he said.

While the NFL never gave him the big break he craved, the UFL is presenting him with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Whether he can capitalise on it remains to be seen, but a shot at glory is finally within his reach.