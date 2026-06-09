Former Penn State Athlete Seriously Injured In Hit-and-Run, Fiancée Reported Dead

A horrific hit-and-run in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, in early June 2026 claimed the life of one while critically injuring another. Ex-PSU athlete Kyle Vasey and his fiancée were on a neighborhood walk around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, when a truck struck them. Along with the couple, a 72-year-old neighbor was walking nearby, and she was even hospitalized with serious injuries.

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Vasey sustained catastrophic injuries, including multiple fractures that required at least six surgeries, leaving him hospitalized. While the ex-Penn State athlete is battling for life, his fiancée, 35 YO Corinne More, passed away in the crash, reported Donnie Collins on June 9, 2026. “This was a horrific scene,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly, as reported by CBS.

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After striking these pedestrians, the truck driver fled the scene, but a witness followed the truck approximately 5.5 miles down to Daniels Park, enabling sheriff’s deputies to arrest him. Later, identified the driver’s name as Adam Bauserman. According to police records, he was driving with a revoked license following a previous DUI conviction in April 2025. Even the 28-year-old driver had a 10-year license suspension history.

Bauserman made his initial court appearances in early June and faced seven felony charges and one misdemeanor, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, assault in the second degree—crimes to at-risk persons, driving a motor vehicle with a license under restraint, and more.

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While the Douglas County Sheriff’s office confirmed the driver didn’t know Vasey, More, or the third victim, witnesses believe he did this accident on purpose. As per the court record, during driving, his blood alcohol content was more than .2, while the legal limit is .08. Then, when the Ford F-150 jerked onto the sidewalk, it hit the curb hard, as per witness, while the speed limit on that road is 40 mph.

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Now, the three victims’ families suffered an immense loss and have unanswered questions with insufficient evidence. But the investigation is going on.

The investigating sheriff is trying for justice

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly stated that the suspect was “unusually quiet.” Still, he is not overlooking witnesses’ claims regarding Adam Bauserman’s on-purpose thing. “If we can prove that, we’ll certainly do that, but at this point we have no indication of that,” said Weekly as reported by CBS.

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However, the sheriff assured that after the driver’s long history of license suspension, he should never be on the roadway.

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“Mr. Bauserman has had several revocations and suspensions of his license over the last 10 years. He should never have been on the roadway, and as a result of that, somebody is now deceased,” said Weekly. “We need to make sure that we do our job well, and that we get justice for all these victims.”

Bauserman is at the Douglas County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and his next scheduled court appearance is on June 12. Now, time will tell if he did that on purpose or not.