Former Penn State Commit Gives Verdict on Matt Campbell as Virginia Tech Transfers Pile Up

Matt Campbell’s new era at Penn State is already showing signs of life, starting with the return of a top prospect, Khalil Taylor, who had previously walked away from the program. While the wide receiver had mentioned in the past about wanting to stick with the Nittany Lions, his return now signals a strong vote of confidence in Campbell’s vision.

“I love this new staff,” said Taylor when asked about Saturday’s junior day visit. “They are very caring, and they bring a different type of energy. I asked some players about the new staff, and they said they love them as well. Like, they are super hyped for this season.”

While the multi-sport athlete said his de-commitment was because of Penn State’s lack of development at the position, now his words suggest Campbell’s arrival has changed that outlook. Campbell has built a staff that gives the elite WR a clear path for growth and development.

After once feeling the need to explore other options, Taylor now views Penn State as a major contender again in his recruitment. Here, retaining Terry Smith obviously played a major role for the four-star WR from Pine-Richland High School and his family, but Matt Campbell left his own mark as well.

“He’s a great man who’s all about developing young men,” said Taylor. “He’s going to make sure that, if you’re not feeling like yourself or things just aren’t going well, he’s going to make sure you get back to your regular self and be 100 percent. I got a great vibe from him. He’s calling [him] their number one priority, and he’s very serious about me.”

Just like that, Khalil Taylor walked away impressed. The four-star WR even spent time with PSU’s new staff and liked what he saw, especially from WRs coach Noah Pauley.

“He showed me a lot,” said Taylor. “He’s a great coach, a great developer, and a great man.”

While Pauley broke down how Taylor would be used in the offense, that vision clicked immediately. Still, despite PSU’s growing momentum, Taylor’s recruitment remains highly competitive.

Next week, he’s expected to visit Georgia and also plans to see Nebraska, Oregon, and Syracuse this spring. But a return trip to Happy Valley is already on the calendar once spring practices begin. Now, with Penn State re-entering the race at the right time, landing this talented WR would give the Nittany Lions a key piece for the future.

Taylor is the No. 75 player nationally, the 13th-ranked WR in his class, and the No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania, according to Rivals. As a junior at Pine-Richland, he recorded 33 receptions for 571 yards. Now under Matt Campbell, PSU is clearly making a firm push for Taylor’s attention, and it makes sense. That’s especially after the program experienced a mass exodus following James Franklin’s firing.

Franklin’s takeover at Virginia Tech has had an immediate impact. Since his arrival, 11 former PSU players have transferred to VT, and another 11 recruits who were once committed to Penn State have flipped their pledges to follow Franklin to Blacksburg. Now, VT’s rise under Franklin certainly looks like a real threat to Penn State, but there’s no need to panic.

Not only Taylor but also many other prospects are now giving Penn State serious consideration again, thanks largely to Campbell’s presence and an impressive Junior Day visit that helped swing momentum back toward Happy Valley.

Penn State gains recruiting momentum with elite prospect visits

The Lions welcomed several key prospects for Junior Day. Although one notable absence was Kemon Spell, the prospects who did reach Happy Valley left impressed. At the center of it all was new head coach Matt Campbell, whose presence and message quickly set the tone for the weekend. One of the biggest standouts was elite 2028 defender George Parkinson, who said the visit gave him renewed confidence in the program.

“It was definitely different in a good way,” stated Parkinson. “The staff was very welcoming. I really liked seeing the new facilities.”

Here, Parkinson made it clear Campbell stood out.

“I really liked Coach Campbell. He was very personable, and I liked what he had to say about the future of Penn State.”

That same energy carried over to other top prospects. 2028 standout RJ Cruz III described the visit as “a new, restored love and feeling for Penn State,” pointing directly to Campbell’s humility and vision.

“It was a great experience and eye opener to see how humble he is and how his morals operate,” said Cruz.

In-state WR Owen Johnson praised the culture, while 2027 OL Kyler Kuhn came away impressed after spending time with Campbell and attending a wrestling dual. So, across the board, one theme was clear: Matt Campbell was winning them over. That could be a key to Penn State’s rise, even after losing several key pieces to Franklin’s Virginia Tech.