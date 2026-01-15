Former Penn State WR Announces Career Decision Away From James Franklin

While James Franklin’s move to Virginia Tech has prompted an exodus of talent from Penn State, one former Nittany Lion is taking a different path. Wide receiver Harrison Wallace, after a breakout season at Ole Miss, announced he will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft instead of rejoining his former coach.

“Former Penn State WR Harrison Wallace declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday,” shared Basic Blues Nation on X.

With his college eligibility exhausted after a breakout season, Wallace declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. After four seasons at Penn State, Wallace made a big splash at Ole Miss.

Following a 46-catch, 720-yard campaign in 2024 and PSU’s Orange Bowl loss, he transferred south, part of a wide receiver shuffle that saw James Franklin bring in Trebor Pena, Devonte Ross, and Kyron Hudson.

But Wallace quickly outshone them all. The redshirt senior set career highs with 57 catches for 894 yards this past season while also serving as the Rebels’ punt returner.

One year after hauling in just three passes for 37 yards in the Fiesta Bowl win over Boise State, Wallace dominated the Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal. He had a career day against Georgia, catching nine balls for 156 yards and a TD.

Although the former Penn State wide receiver made contested catches against physical defensive backs this season, he struggled last year, most notably against Notre Dame, when he was targeted three times and finished without a catch.

However, this year he proved he can shine when it matters most. So, his decision not to follow Franklin to Virginia Tech wasn’t about loyalty; it was about giving himself a real shot to shine at the NFL level.

While he has also accepted an invitation to the 2026 Senior Bowl, he is projected as a late-round draft pick, often in the sixth or seventh round, or potentially as a priority undrafted free agent in recent 2026 NFL mock drafts.

“I am incredibly grateful for my time at Penn State University, where I spent four unforgettable years developing as both a player and a man. The lessons, experiences, and memories from that chapter will stay with me forever, wrote Wallace.

I also want to thank the University of Mississippi for welcoming me with open arms in my final year of eligibility. Ole Miss provided me with the opportunity to continue growing, compete at a high level, and create new memories that I will carry with me for a lifetime.”

Although the former Penn State WR remains focused on carving out his path in the NFL, James Franklin has already rebuilt a strong core roster, one that could make AD Pat Kraft regret his firing decision.

Penn State feels the heat after firing James Franklin

James Franklin isn’t wasting a second reminding Penn State what it let walk out the door.

After his controversial firing, the new Virginia Tech head coach went straight to familiar territory, raiding his former roster. Five Lions followed him to Blacksburg, a bold opening move that feels like a message aimed directly at AD Pat Kraft.

More importantly, the headline additions are particularly stinging. Franklin’s raid wasn’t just about bodies; it was a targeted strike aimed at leadership and production. He immediately shored up his defense by poaching Keon Wylie, one of Penn State’s most active defenders, whose 28 tackles are expected to anchor the new-look linebacker corps.

Then, TE Luke Reynolds also joins the mix after a steady rise last season, improving to 26 catches for 257 yards. However, Franklin didn’t stop there.

He added defensive lineman Daniel Jennings, WR Jeff Exinor, and TE Matt Henderson, stacking depth, upside, and familiarity in one sweep. Now, the reset turns to QB.

VT lost its entire 2025 QB room to the portal, forcing Franklin to start from scratch. UNC transfer Bryce Baker is in, bringing eye-catching high school numbers and dual-threat potential, but proven college production is still missing. Here, spring practice will shape the answer.

By poaching familiar talent and targeting portal needs, Franklin is rapidly shaping the Hokies’ roster, leaving Penn State to watch its former coach rebuild with its former players.