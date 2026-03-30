Former Rugby-Turned College Football Player Commits to SEC Powerhouse Over Bill Belichick’s UNC

Belichick and his staff are boom or bust when it comes to 2026. Their recruiting strategy reflects that desperation. General Manager Michael Lombardi has overseen the inclusion of more than 40 new prospects. That’s a top-20 class for 2026. But it looks like their latest target has slipped away to an SEC team.

Neff Giwa is a 6’8”, 300-pound offensive tackle from Ireland who has committed to South Carolina for the 2026 class. He chose the Gamecocks over Miami, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Giwa grew up playing rugby for Cashel Rugby Club near Tipperary, Ireland, later played for Munster Rugby, and joined the Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools team in 2022.

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Giwa has very long arms at 37 inches, giving him huge reach while playing. He can also run the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds, which is rare for a lineman of his size. Shane Beamer knows he has got a player who can make an immediate impact.

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Beamer needs help on the offensive line more than anyone. In 2025, they allowed the third-most sacks in the country, forcing quarterback LaNorris Sellers to scramble instead of throwing safely within the pocket. South Carolina ended the 2025 season with a 4‑8 record. Their offense ranked near the bottom nationally in both rushing and scoring. In three of their wins, they scored only 18.3 points and gained 307 yards per game.

A few days back, Beamer announced that top offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak, a transfer from NC State, will miss spring practice because of a basketball injury in February. Then their two-year starter Josiah Thompson will likely miss the entire 2026 season due to injury. So, Giwa’s presence will add some necessary depth to the OL room.

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Neff Giwa’s parents are from Nigeria, but he lives in Ireland. He has never played organized football. Instead, he grew up playing soccer and basketball and later became a rugby star. As he got bigger, he started training at a PPI Recruits facility in Ireland.

Brandon Collier, who runs PPI Recruits, a program that helps international athletes play American football, works with Giwa and praises how strong and tough he is. Collier also says that Giwa could become a top football player because he has great skills, works hard, and has a good character.

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“He’s so tall, but he actually had good leverage,” Collier said. “He’s also got this toughness about him. He’s like a fighter. He’s got something inside him that I haven’t seen from many kids…. He was physical as heck.”

Now, talking about Bill Belichick’s program, the team also struggled badly under the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach last year, and UNC’s offense, averaged only about 19.3 points per game in 2025. Giwa’s recruitment is part of the expanded regions in which the Tar Heels are searching for their next big talent. Even within the USA, players are coming from across 19 different states, showing how Belichick’s name still carries weight.

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Tar Heels GM Michael Lombardi didn’t leave the portal alone either, with 20 signed transfers this cycle to immediately fix the issues from the 2025 season. The university is also going all in and not sparing any expense. The football program has been given $10 million for assistant coaches and a $5.3 million support staff fund.

Bobby Petrino is now the offensive coordinator replacing Freddie Kitchens after UNC finished last in the ACC in total offense. Bill’s son, Steve Belichick, continues as defensive coordinator, hoping for a turnaround in 2026.

But when it comes to Shane Beamer, he is not done getting offensive linemen. Along with Giwa, South Carolina is now eyeing another OL prospect.

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Shane Beamer eyes another OL for 2027 class