A former South Carolina running back who worked his way from junior college to the SEC has taken an unconventional path through college football. At 26, a chance to play in the NFL may be harder to come by, but he now has an opportunity to continue his football career in the UFL.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Rhode Island Breakers are signing RB Rahsul Faison, per source,” UFL reporter James Larsen reported on X, reporting Faison’s move to the league. “From JUCO, to Utah State, to South Carolina – Faison impressed everywhere he went. Rushed for 2,315 yards and 16 TDs collegiately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well deserved opportunity. Should be a great fit in the #UFL.”

Rahsul Faison’s college career began at Marshall in 2019, where he joined the program as a greyshirt but did not play.

ADVERTISEMENT

He enrolled at Lackawanna College in 2020, where no football was played because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He then transferred to Snow College in 2021 but didn’t make his collegiate debut until 2022. He appeared in nine games and rushed for 355 yards and six touchdowns on 88 carries. His college journey spanned seven years, from 2019 to 2025, but he did not see much action.

His performance ultimately helped him earn a move to Utah State ahead of the 2023 season. At Utah State, Faison showed his ability to break off big runs and take over games.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his best performances came against Nevada on November 11, 2023, when he rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. After gaining just 13 yards in the first half, he rushed for 168 yards after halftime, including 121 yards in the third quarter alone.

According to Utah State Athletics, his 181 yards were the most by an Aggie since Devante Mays ran for 206 against Weber State in 2016. Faison’s two seasons at Utah State accounted for 1,845 of his 2,315 career rushing yards, along with 13 of his 16 collegiate touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

He followed that performance with another big outing against Hawaii on November 16, 2024, for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Both touchdowns came on identical 37-yard runs in the third quarter, first at the 9:38 mark and again at 6:18. The back-to-back scores helped Utah State pull away and extend its lead to 38-3 before eventually securing a dominant 55-10 victory.

At South Carolina, Faison shared the backfield with Oscar Adaway III, Matt Fuller, and Jawarn Howell, finishing his final college season with 470 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faison made an impact in the red zone against Kentucky on September 27, 2025, scoring twice on runs of 12 and 6 yards in a 35-13 victory. He also had productive performances against SEC opponents, rushing for 74 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt before recording 68 yards on 13 carries against No.11 LSU. Despite the Gamecocks losing both games, Faison continued to contribute against conference competition.

Despite his college production, Faison entered the 2026 NFL Draft as an older prospect at 26. Questions about his top-end speed and blitz recognition in pass protection hurt his draft stock, making it harder for him to stand out in a competitive running back class. He ultimately went undrafted, leaving him to look for another route into professional football.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, going undrafted did not end his NFL hopes. He reportedly received rookie minicamp invitations from the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints following the draft.

The UFL has become a proving ground for players looking for another look from NFL teams, and Faison will now have the chance to use it that way.