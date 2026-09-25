Former SEC QB’s Wife Gives Major Update on His Stage 4 Cancer Battle 

Five months ago, former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia announced publicly that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. The Gamecocks’ QB, who once scored touchdowns at Williams-Brice Stadium and helped South Carolina reach their only SEC championship game, was fighting a battle bigger than anything he had dealt with on a football field. Now, after undergoing an 11-hour surgery, his wife Masha gave a positive update regarding his health and recovery post-operation.

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Masha shared the details on social media following Garcia’s operation on September 22. “An update on Stephen Garcia: After an 11-hour surgery on Tuesday (9–22), he is now resting in post-operative recovery at TGH in Tampa,” she wrote, shared on X by Gamecocks reporter David Cloninger. “He is in a lot of pain, which is expected, but he already sat up in a chair today. Like the Gamecock so many remember, he’s a fighter.”

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“The surgical team confirmed us that they achieved a complete resection, successfully removing the cancer and leaving him with No Evidence of Disease (NED). While he will remain under routine surveillance moving forward, the focus right now is on rest and healing. We cannot thank his incredible surgical and medical team enough. They are the true heroes of this championship surgery.”

Masha also thanked the fans and supporters who have continued to send their well wishes and prayers throughout his battle with cancer. A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised over $252,000 since Garcia went public about his cancer diagnosis.

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Imago October 1, 2011: South Carolina’s Stephen Garcia (5) runs during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks, played at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Auburn scores a touchdown with less than 5 minutes remaining in the game to win it, 16-13. NCAA College League USA Football 2011: Auburn vs South Carolina OCT 01 – ZUMAcc7

Garcia began having abdominal pain last July, along with frequent bathroom trips, which he brushed off until his wife pushed him to get it checked. After an ultrasound session, the doctors found lesions in his liver, which led to an MRI and eventually a colonoscopy that confirmed cancer in his colon. By April, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

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The former Gamecocks QB has fought the battle through the competitive spirit he is known for, as he said in a video posted before his surgery this week. “Gonna cut this damn stuff out, and we’re back to operating as normal. We’re going to get through this; I have no doubt in my mind.”

Garcia, who is now 38, started as a quarterback for South Carolina from 2008 to 2011 and finished by throwing for 7,597 yards and 47 touchdowns. His best campaign was in 2010 when he threw for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, headlined by a win over Alabama and a run to the Gamecocks’ first and only SEC Championship Game appearance.

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Now, as Garcia continues his recovery, his experience with cancer has pushed him and Masha to take that message further. Through a foundation set by them, they hope to raise awareness about colorectal cancer while also providing financial support to families dealing with the costs that come with a diagnosis.

Stephen Garcia turns cancer fight into mission to help others

Garcia and his family have encouraged people to be vigilant about their health and get regular checkups. With that message in mind, they launched “Quarterback Your Health” and began working towards helping people dealing with colorectal cancer and aiding in their financial challenges.

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“Quarterback Your Health funds colorectal cancer screenings for uninsured and at-risk individuals across Tampa Bay, including the many who fall outside standard screening guidelines, and the many more who delay it, avoid it, or never get the chance,” the organization’s website states. “Removing that barrier is how we save lives.”

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The foundation has already held a fundraiser in Tampa on August 21, where Garcia’s former coach Steve Spurrier was also present to support the cause. With the doctors continuing to monitor his progress and reporting “no evidence of disease,” Garcia remains under close medical surveillance as he continues to recover from his long battle with cancer.