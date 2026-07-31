Former SEC WR’s Rookie NFL Season Ends Abruptly After Devastating Injury

Training camp is supposed to be where dreams start taking shape. For Chris Brazzell II, it turned into the kind of nightmare every rookie fears. The former Tennessee WR was carted off the practice field after suffering a non-contact injury during a 7-on-7 drill. At first, the expectation was an absence of eight weeks. Then the second opinion came, and everything changed.

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“Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell II will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn LCL after receiving a second opinion,” Football Forever reported on Instagram. “The team and Brazzell view surgery as the best course of action for his future.”

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Sometimes the toughest opponent is simply bad luck. Just like that, his rookie season was over even before it really began. And it’s another blow for the Carolina Panthers, who are going through some serious bad luck. They have barely gotten through the opening stretch of camp, and the injury list is already an earful.

Veteran tackle Taylor Moton landed on the non-football injury list before camp even got rolling. Edge rusher Nic Scourton then tore his ACL. Now, one of their most intriguing rookies tore his lateral collateral ligament. The Panthers didn’t spend a third-round pick on Chris Brazzell just to stash him on the bench. They believed his speed could make a difference, and the former Vol gave them every reason to believe that vision was realistic.

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602275113

The 4.37-second 40 at the NFL Combine jumped off the stopwatch. But Carolina wasn’t drafting Chris Brazzell because he looked good running in shorts. At Tennessee, he piled up 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. Give him a step, and the defense was already chasing.

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Early reports out of Panthers camp suggested he was carrying that momentum into the NFL. Coaches liked what they were seeing, and the rookie looked positioned to make an immediate push for meaningful snaps. That’s what makes this injury sting even more. For head coach Dave Canales, it’s another adjustment in what has become an exhausting start to camp. For QB Bryce Young, it’s one fewer explosive weapon to develop chemistry with.

Choosing surgery after initially expecting an eight-week recovery wasn’t about giving up on 2026, though. It was about protecting everything that comes after it. It’s a bad break, no way around it, as he loses his full rookie season. But both Chris Brazzell and the organization decided that fixing it properly now gives him a better shot at having the career Carolina drafted him for. That still leaves one obvious question. Where do the Panthers go from here?

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Carolina’s WR battle changed overnight after Chris Brazzell’s news

Before Chris Brazzell went down, one of the liveliest battles in Panthers camp was unfolding at WR. The former Tennessee playmaker was coming after the WR3 job, and everyone knew it. That put the spotlight on Xavier Legette. Carolina spent a first-round pick on him in 2024, but the production simply hasn’t matched the investment.

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Two seasons in, he’s still trying to prove he belongs as a featured piece instead of living off draft-day expectations. Chris Brazzell’s arrival made that fight very real. Now, with the rookie sidelined for the year, the pressure shifts right back onto Legette. There’s no hiding behind potential anymore. But he did show up during camp.

Reports from practice have painted a much sharper version of the former South Carolina standout. He’s been more consistent, more confident, and noticeably more reliable catching the football. And now, Xavier Legette has a clear runway toward the WR3 role, but that doesn’t mean it’s a guaranteed job. Veterans John Metchie III and David Moore remain in the mix, while rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. is also competing for opportunities.

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Still, there’s no denying Chris Brazzell’s absence changes the equation. His NFL debut will have to wait. But the hope inside Carolina is that when it finally comes, this injury becomes nothing more than the first difficult chapter in what still has every chance to be a long career.