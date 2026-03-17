Former Syracuse QB Who Beat Cancer Once Passes Away at 28

Back in 2018, life had already thrown everything at Rex Culpepper. Diagnosed with testicular cancer, he endured rigorous chemotherapy instead of practicing before famously returning to training. By summer, doctors declared him officially cancer-free. But life doesn’t always follow the script, and now Syracuse is mourning a loss no one saw coming.

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On March 17, Rex Culpepper’s fiancée, Savanna Morgan, announced his death on Instagram in a lengthy, emotional tribute. The former Orange QB, who started six games during his career, was the son of former NFL DL Brad Culpepper. According to reports from the Tampa Bay Times, he suffered fatal injuries in a dirt bike crash on Saturday in Georgia. He was 28. Culpepper had already defeated his biggest nemesis off the field, only to lose his life in a sudden tragedy years after summing up his football career.

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“No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only (six) short years after meeting,” his fiancée wrote. “Rex [didn’t] always believe in soulmates, but towards the end he told me that he [didn’t] realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other.”

Morgan made it clear she wouldn’t trade their time together for anything. She added that she didn’t “regret a single day” of their years together.

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“I’m sure that myself and all of you who cared about him will never truly be able to move on after knowing someone like him,” she added. “You [don’t] just meet people like Rex all the time. He was one in a billion.” Then she ended with a bittersweet line: “Our story was a good one, babe.”

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Syracuse later confirmed the news on Monday, sending a wave of shock through the program.

“Our Orange family mourns the loss of Rex Culpepper, who passed away this weekend at the age of 28,” the school wrote in a statement. “Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fierce as he lived life. Our hearts are with the Culpepper family & all those who loved him.”

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For fans who watched him play, Rex Culpepper’s story always felt bigger than football. He wasn’t the program’s most famous QB. But he was tough, fearless, and respected in the locker room. And no one captured that better than a teammate who summed up how many players viewed him.

“[R.I.P.] Rexy. A guy who had zero fear and truly lived life to the fullest. Thanks for all the memories, brother,” Eric Dungey wrote.

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Rex Culpepper comes from a football family. His father, Brad, built a long NFL career as a DL, while his younger brother Judge also followed in his footsteps, playing DT at Penn State and Toledo before signing with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2024. But Rex’s football journey had its own unique chapter.

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Remembering Rex Culpepper’s strongest moments

Rex Culpepper arrived in Syracuse in 2016 from Plant High School in Florida. In his first year, he redshirted but still traveled with the team, including a trip to face Clemson. A year later, in 2017, he began carving out his role. During that season, he appeared in 12 games and took snaps in four contests as QB, making one start. Then came the moment that changed everything.

Shortly after that season, Rex Culpepper was diagnosed with cancer, which for most people would have stripped them of their hopes and ambitions, but he was different. While still undergoing chemotherapy, he suited up for Syracuse’s spring game that year. Late in the contest, he stepped onto the field for the final drive, doing something unforgettable.

Rex Culpepper led the offense downfield and capped the drive with a TD, bringing the crowd to its feet. That became a statement about resilience. The program later honored him with the inaugural Jim DaRin Courage Award. Nationally, he was also named one of the 10 nominees for the 2018 Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. And in many ways, that’s the thread that runs through his entire story. RIP Rex Culpepper. He was a warrior and a lover.