Former Tennessee Athlete Returns to Alma Mater in New Role

When fans of the Tennessee Volunteers tune into the Vol Network to follow the game against the Furman Paladins on September 5, they will be hearing the voice of a new color analyst. While it will be a new voice, it is a familiar name. The new color analyst for the Vol Radio Network is an alumnus of the program.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The announcement of the new color analyst was dramatic and unconventional, as Mike Keith, the “Voice of Vols,” broke the news to the new analyst in a surprising way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Keith walked into the studio at Cumulus in Knoxville during The Sports Animal’s Josh and Swain, a daily show on Knoxville’s WNML 99.1 that runs from noon till 3:00 p.m. In the studio was former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver and captain Jayson Swain, who had applied for the color analyst role but had no idea he would be selected.

“I just came by to wish you a happy birthday. Couple of days late, a little belated. Actually, I came by to do something else,” Keith explained to Swain. “We have a vacancy on the front row of the Vol Network radio booth for somebody to become the color analyst for Tennessee football broadcasts. At 3:30, on September 5, against Furman at Neyland Stadium… Would you be willing to take that chair and be the new color analyst on the Vol Radio Network?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, in no world would Swain turn down a role he applied for. He had astonishment written all over his face as he responded affirmatively. “Heck, yeah, man! Let’s do it! Let’s rock, man!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Per WBIR Sports, Swain said, “I am extremely honored to be the color analyst for the place I love, and I look forward to sharing that passion on the air with Vol Nation on gamedays in the booth next to Mike.”

Next season, Swain will join Mike Keith, sideline reporter Brent Hubbs, and game-day host Larry Stone as the main voice of the Vol Radio Network. It is the second time in as many years that a new voice will be heard on the Vol Radio Network. The former color analyst, Ramon Foster, left his role in May to occupy the same position with the Tennessee Titans, following Dave McGinnis’ death earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swain played for the Volunteers between 2003 and 2006 as a wide receiver. During his collegiate stint, he recorded 126 catches for 1,721 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over 50 games. His most exceptional season was his senior season, where he had 49 receptions for 688 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He has a name in the program’s history books, ranking sixth in receptions and 13th in receiving yards in Tennessee history.

After Swain’s college career, he went undrafted in 2007 and joined the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, he did not make the team and had to halt his football career at that point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vol Network’s age-long history

Despite only entering his second season as the play-by-play commentator, Mike Keith seemed to know so much about the network’s history. He replaced Bob Kesling as the Voice of the Vols in 2025 but gave Swain a history lesson after announcing his new role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Vol Network is nearly 80 years old. Some really special people have sat in that chair,” Keith continued. “All of those greats. John Ward, Bob Kesling. All the way down. Steve Early gave you your shot.”

Swain had been around the Vol Network for a while, spending the last five years with the network. Prior to his new role, he was the co-host of the network’s halftime and postgame shows.