Former Texas A&M Coach Ignores Marcel Reed as He Chooses ACC Team’s $1.6M QB For Heisman

Well, some players leave a mark that never fades. For Aggies’ former coach Jimbo Fisher, that player is Georgia Tech’s $1.6 million QB Haynes King. To date, Fisher carries the same belief in him, as he’s all in on King’s Heisman win while leaving the Aggies’ own star QB Marcel Reed out in the cold. That’s what the confusing part.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I cannot be happy. No one deserves success more than this guy,” Jimbo Fisher said on the ACC Network before the Week 13 game. “When I say that he was with us, it was as if everything that could happen, according to Murphy’s Law, had happened.

It happened, fixed and broke a touchdown run for 50 yards on the quarterback counter, and broke his ankle, and he’s playing against turf toe so bad he can never turn ahead to show, then his shoulder got messed up, but you knew he’s gonna be a great player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This individual has odds of +3500, which is the sixth-best, according to BETMGM, sitting just behind Gunner Stockton and Diego Pavia. The performance against Pitt didn’t help Haynes King’s stock. The 24-year-old struggled mightily in the game and finished with 27-41 for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, and one of them was a pick-6. It was one of his worst performances of the season in a Heisman candidate-worthy year.

What’s interesting is that Fisher didn’t even mention Marcel Reed’s name, who currently plays for the Aggies and holds +550 odds at third position. But let’s not forget that Fisher coached King and saw his rise right before his eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haynes King’s resilience is what makes him a better player in Fisher’s eyes. Back in 2021, when he was with Jimbo Fisher, he went in against undefeated Miami with a shoulder injury and beat them by running 20 times for 93 yards. His love for the game is so intense that when he tested positive for COVID during Aggies Bowl practice, he came in with his pickup truck and watched the entire practice. His madness even earned him a nickname, “Jimmy Chitwood,” from former A&M OC Darrell Dickey.

What strengthens his Heisman chances even more is that Haynes King is the only player in the nation who’s averaging 250 passing yards and 85 rushing yards per game. This level of production is something that only four players have reached since 1995. Three of them won the Heisman: Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, and Johnny Manziel, while the fourth, Jalen Hurts, was the runner-up in the finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I don’t think any player in college football, if you remove them from their team, would have a bigger effect on their team than you not being there. I’m gonna say that.” Fisher further added, “I think you’re maybe the most impactful guy in college football if you got removed from the team, and I don’t mean that as any disregard from the other guy there, because you got a great team.”

Haynes King’s strong on-field performance shows why Jimbo Fisher is so high on him. Before the week 13 clash, he led the nation’s no. 1-ranked offense, which puts up 496.7 yards per game, and had Georgia Tech sitting at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the ACC.

Until now, he has recorded 2,516 yards with 12 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions, after conceding two against Pittsburgh. This success even earned him a spot as one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, joining Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia, Marcel Reed, and Gunner Stockton on the finalist list.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the real reason for Haynes’ toughness remains his loving support system.

Real deal behind Haynes King’s reign

The success that everyone sees today is the result of Haynes King’s parents’ constant push and grind. His story began in Longview, where King was raised under the demanding eyes of his father, who was also a longtime high school coach, John King. He was pretty harsh on him at times so that King wouldn’t flinch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He had to grow up, and he had to toughen up, and he had to earn his keep,” John said. “I rode his a–. And I did it on purpose, and it was probably unjustified sometimes. But he knew that going in.”

And the result? Haynes King led the Lobos to their first state championship in 81 years, throwing for 423 yards with two touchdowns and adding 65 rushing yards.

But over the years, John King regretted his approach of harsh parenting and said, “I regret it now,” but even though his methods were harsh at times, they motivated Haynes to success both on and off the field. He became a fighter who didn’t fear injury either. Even his mother, Jodie, played a significant role in his upbringing, as she supported him in being productive even when things got tough.

“He was living his dream,” she said. “Football 24/7. That’s all he ever wanted.”

Now, that development is following him to Texas A&M and Georgia Tech.